SHATTER Takes Us on a Schizophrenic Trip Through a Twisted Mystery

Shatter Poster Shatter Screenshot 1 Shatter Screenshot 2 Shatter Screenshot 3 Shatter Screenshot 4

Samera Entertainment offers an inside look at the latest tale of terror from Midnight Releasing.

SHATTER is a disorienting psychological crime mystery that ignites a fire, burns in all directions, and ends with a revelation that leaves you sifting through the ashes of sanity.” — Chris Schwartz

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, March 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New on VOD, a New England town becomes the epicenter of a series of disturbing incidents in SHATTER, a mind bending mystery from Midnight Releasing and co-writer/director Chris Schwartz.

Bob Strouse stars as Detective Matthews, a modern day noir style gumshoe, tasked with getting to the bottom of multiple confounding crimes. His investigation leads him to an intense interrogation of the prime suspect in the case, a mentally unbalanced schizo named David Willard (Mercer Bristow). As the puzzle pieces start to connect, more and more things begin to unravel, leaving our detective at the center even more lost in the complicated maze. When all's said and done, no way will anything be the same.

"The story ends up being like a film-version of a puzzle cube. Just when you feel like you’ve solved the puzzle you notice that one square on the other side just doesn’t quite match up. " ~ Chris Schwartz (co-writer/director)

SHATTER also stars Joseph Veltre, Rod Egan, Scott Geiter, Orris Knepp, C.J. Ramser, Julie Ufema. Production on the film was an obligatory no-budget affair, which forced the filmmakers to get creative with the restrictive challenges. What results is a unique thriller with plenty of hidden clues beneath the surface, making multiple viewings especially necessary and rewarding.

"SHATTER is a disorienting psychological crime mystery that ignites a fire, burns in all directions, and ends with a revelation that leaves you sifting through the ashes of sanity." ~ Chris Schwartz

SHATTER tips its hat to classic film noir movies of yesteryear, with its jaded detective and ambiguous plot developments. But it also counters the homage with modern film-making techniques. So it's very much a film of its time with timeless influences, one that Midnight Releasing is proud to feature on their slate for February 2022..

"SHATTER is a hell of a mystery that gives the viewer a lot to think about. It doesn't take long for the movie to morph into something completely unexpected from scene to scene. This style lends the movie a refreshingly different feeling that gives audiences a few brain wracking moments of apprehension." ~ Darrin Ramage (CEO Midnight Releasing)

SHATTER is now available from Midnight Releasing.

Attention bloggers, horror magazines, and pod-casters, for follow up interviews with the cast and crew, be sure to contact Sharry Flaherty of Samera Entertainment at: SameraEntertainment@Gmail.com

ABOUT MIDNIGHT RELEASING

Founded in 2009 by Darrin Ramage, Midnight Releasing is a premiere home entertainment distributor of quality independent genre films released only in the North America Region. With a following of thousands on social media outlets, Midnight Releasing continues to draw attention with each release.

ABOUT SAMERA ENTERTAINMENT

Sharry Flaherty CEO and Founder of Samera Entertainment is a seasoned and well known film producer and Acquisitions Executive for Midnight Releasing. Samera consults with filmmakers on their projects that are either in development, pre-production or post-production. Filmmakers are welcome to submit their horror and thriller titles to: SameraEntertainment@Gmail.com

Shatter Official Trailer