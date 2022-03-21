LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tune in to this week's new engaging episode on Modern Living with kathy ireland® . This week’s show will air Thursday, March 24th, 2022 at 7:30am ET/PT on WE tv (as branded content). Check your local listings!

This episode’s exclusive interviews will feature the following companies as they showcase their breakthrough lifestyle products and brands:

Valor Compounding Pharmacy

Leading-edge Compound Pharmacy Solutions

https://valorcompounding.com/

Fenix Health

Better Brain Health Through Nutritional Supplements

https://accentrate.com/

Resilience Leadership

Renowned Expert Provides Profound Leadership Concepts & Solutions

http://www.resilience-leadership.com



To learn more about the companies above, catch their full interviews on WE tv as branded content on Modern Living with kathy ireland®!

About Modern Living with kathy ireland®

Modern Living with kathy ireland® is an independently-produced television series airing domestically on WE tv as branded content and on Bloomberg Internationally. Hosted by lifestyle influencer and business mogul Kathy Ireland, the series features the latest in lifestyle and B2C trends, breakthroughs and solutions, while highlighting companies from around the globe in a unique and credible format. For more about Modern Living with kathy ireland®, visit our website and check out the series on social media!