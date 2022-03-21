Submit Release
Buddy Punch Releases Company Calendar and Blackout Dates Features

Create, analyze and manage company calendars to simplify timeclock management

UNITED STATES, March 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Buddy Punch, whose software simplifies payroll with an online punch clock and streamlines time tracking, has released two new features for its time clock software – a company calendar and blackout dates.

The new company calendar software allows managers to see all employee shifts in one place, as well as track paid time off (PTO) balances and absences. It can also be used to enter pre-determined company days off, such as holidays.

The blackout dates feature allows managers to temporarily disable punch clocks for specific days or times, such as holidays or vacation periods when employees are not allowed to clock in or out. This is useful for ensuring that employees are only working during their scheduled shifts.
Buddy Punch makes it even easier for businesses to manage payroll and time tracking with these new features.

"We're excited to release these new features," said the CEO of Buddy Punch, Eric Czerwonka. "The company calendar will help businesses manage employee schedules and PTO balances better, while the blackout dates feature will ensure that employees aren't overworked during busy periods."

Buddy Punch software is a time tracking solution for any size business that wants to cut down on its workload. The tracking system increases accountability among employees while simultaneously cutting costs by not needing an extra human verifying, inputting and analyzing employee timesheets manually anymore. The punch in/punch out system easily provides accurate and organized attendance.

The innovative platform also has features like restricted access zones or digital supervisors that ensure employers always have up-to-date information about when workers enter and leave specific locations.

For more information about the new features and to sign up for a free, 14-day trial, visit buddypunch.com.

