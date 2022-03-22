Marinalife and Snag-A-Slip Align and Rebrand to Focus on Technology Offerings
EINPresswire.com/ -- Marinalife, Inc. announced today that it has completed a major rebrand that now allows it to focus on providing pioneering, state-of-the-art digital tools, and resources to its growing community of marinas and boaters.
Snag-A-Slip, a Marinalife company, is a leading online boat slip reservation service that easily connects boaters with available marina and private slips. Marinalife has been a key resource for boaters and marinas through its curated digital content, quarterly lifestyle magazine and on-line travel tools since 2000. Having both companies operate under the Marinalife umbrella enables all product offerings to deliver a fully integrated experience for its customers.
New CEO, Jen Leroux, brought in to take the helm of Marinalife in July 2021, knew she wanted to elevate the brands to reflect the business’ strong technology foundation. By joining the brands, Marinalife aims to energize and streamline the products and services they offer, better connecting boaters and empowering marinas.
“Always with the needs of our boaters and marina owners in mind, our goal is to move the company forward with technology at the forefront.” says Jen. “As a team, we recognized the best way to achieve this is to create a strong unified brand dedicated to providing the most innovative solutions for the boating community. Marinalife and Snag-A-Slip will continue to provide exceptional personal service to our customers while enhancing their experience through seamless technology offerings.”
Over the coming months, Marinalife will be launching a new website, key product offerings, and other functionalities to enhance the boater and marina experience allowing them to connect and transact seamlessly. Snag-A-Slip’s current website (www.snagaslip.com) and mobile app will continue to provide a superior boater reservation experience with new updates and regularly released features.
About Us
Founded by lifelong boaters, Marinalife delivers tools and resources to allow the boating community to fully embrace life on the water. Marinalife joined with Snag-A-Slip in 2017 and together, we create tech-enabled solutions, allowing boaters and marinas to easily connect and transact. Headquartered in Baltimore, MD, our crew is passionate about two things: boating and delivering exceptional service to our customers.
For questions regarding the rebrand, please contact Izabella Dickson at idickson@marinalife.com.
Izabella Dickson
Snag-A-Slip, a Marinalife company, is a leading online boat slip reservation service that easily connects boaters with available marina and private slips. Marinalife has been a key resource for boaters and marinas through its curated digital content, quarterly lifestyle magazine and on-line travel tools since 2000. Having both companies operate under the Marinalife umbrella enables all product offerings to deliver a fully integrated experience for its customers.
New CEO, Jen Leroux, brought in to take the helm of Marinalife in July 2021, knew she wanted to elevate the brands to reflect the business’ strong technology foundation. By joining the brands, Marinalife aims to energize and streamline the products and services they offer, better connecting boaters and empowering marinas.
“Always with the needs of our boaters and marina owners in mind, our goal is to move the company forward with technology at the forefront.” says Jen. “As a team, we recognized the best way to achieve this is to create a strong unified brand dedicated to providing the most innovative solutions for the boating community. Marinalife and Snag-A-Slip will continue to provide exceptional personal service to our customers while enhancing their experience through seamless technology offerings.”
Over the coming months, Marinalife will be launching a new website, key product offerings, and other functionalities to enhance the boater and marina experience allowing them to connect and transact seamlessly. Snag-A-Slip’s current website (www.snagaslip.com) and mobile app will continue to provide a superior boater reservation experience with new updates and regularly released features.
About Us
Founded by lifelong boaters, Marinalife delivers tools and resources to allow the boating community to fully embrace life on the water. Marinalife joined with Snag-A-Slip in 2017 and together, we create tech-enabled solutions, allowing boaters and marinas to easily connect and transact. Headquartered in Baltimore, MD, our crew is passionate about two things: boating and delivering exceptional service to our customers.
For questions regarding the rebrand, please contact Izabella Dickson at idickson@marinalife.com.
Izabella Dickson
Marinalife, Inc.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other