U.S Non Invasive Prenatal Testing Market to Hit US$ 2,557 Million at CAGR 13.9% During Forecasts Period 2022-2030
DPI Research published a report titled “U.S. NIPT Testing Market ” report which covers comprehensive data on market dynamics of the United States industry.NEW DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, March 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the United States market for non invasive prenatal testing (NIPT) estimated at US$ 788 million in the year 2021, is expected to reach a revised market size of US$ 2,557 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.9% over the period 2021 – 2030.
The Prominent Factors that are Expected to Contribute to the Growth of the United States Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market During the Forecast Period:
increase in incidences of chromosomal aneuploidies among fetus
progress of advanced non-invasive prenatal testing products
rising adoption regarding non-invasive prenatal testing
growing focus on reimbursement for non-invasive prenatal testing
increasing preference for non-invasive techniques over invasive methods
ACOG guidelines recommend NIPT for all pregnancies regardless of risk
After conducting thorough research on the historical and current growth parameters, the growth prospects of the United States non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT) market are obtained with maximum precision.
This new 2022 market report provides a holistic analysis of the entire United States non-invasive prenatal testing market. The report offers the most up–to–date industry data on the actual market situation and future outlook for the United States’ non-invasive prenatal testing market. The report also provides up–to–date historical market size data for the period 2018 – 2021 and an illustrative forecast to 2030 covering key market aspects like market value and volume for non-invasive prenatal testing in the United States.
The report also includes the latest insights on comparative test analysis by companies. The following points are covered in the comparative test analysis: technology, fetal fraction, starting week, twin, sex chromosome aneuploidy, gender, deletion/duplication, triploidy, turnaround time, egg donor, accuracy, and many more.
Additionally, this up-to-date report describes the latest features reimbursement pattern and offers a clear view of the regulatory framework of the United States non–invasive prenatal testing market.
The report also tracks and analyses competitive developments, including collaboration deals, mergers & acquisitions, venture capital investment, distribution, exclusive and licensing agreements, and partnerships deals.
The report also covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.
The report will serve as a source for a 360-degree analysis, thoroughly integrating different models.
This Newest and Comprehensive the United States Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Research Report 2022 Delivers:
Comprehensive Research Methodology of the United States Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market
The report includes a Detailed and Extensive Market Overview with Key Analyst Insights
Insights about market determinants that are stimulating the United States Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market
To Analyse the Historical Growth in the Market Size of the United States Non–Invasive Prenatal Testing Market from 2018 to 2021
To Estimate and Forecast the Market Size of the United States Non–Invasive Prenatal Testing Market from 2022 to 2030 and Growth Rate until 2030
The Market Size of the United States Average Risk Non–Invasive Prenatal Testing Market with Eight Years Forecast
The Market Size of the United States High-Risk Non–Invasive Prenatal Testing Market with Eight Years Forecast
Evaluates the Number of NIPT Tests Performed in the United States with Eight Years Forecast
Studies the United States Number of Average Risk NIPT Tests Performed with Eight Years Forecast
Examines the United States Number of High-Risk NIPT Tests Performed with Eight Years Forecast
Assessment of Market Potential and Opportunities for this Innovation-Driven United States Non–Invasive Prenatal Testing Market with Eight Years Forecast
Insights into the United States Average and High-Risk Potential NIPT Tests Market with Eight Years Forecast
Meticulously Assesses the Overall United States Potential Non–Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Volume and Future Trends
Analyses of the United States Average and High-Risk Potential Number of Tests Performed with Eight Years Forecast
Detailed Insights into the Regulatory Framework of the United States Non–Invasive Prenatal Testing Market
Features Reimbursement Patterns of the United States Non–Invasive Prenatal Testing Market
Tracks Competitive Developments, Approaches, Recent Industry Developments, Mergers & Acquisitions, Collaboration Deals, Partnership Deals, Distribution, Exclusive, and Licensing Agreement
Extensive Profiles and Recent Developments of 12 Market Players.
The Key Market Players for the United States Non–Invasive Prenatal Testing Market are Listed Below:
Illumina, Inc.
Natera, Inc.
Quest Diagnostics
Myriad Genetics, Inc.
Centogene
GenPath
PerkinElmer
Yourgene Health
Invitae Corporation
Agilent Technologies
Ariosa Diagnostics (Roche)
Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings
Key Questions Answered in this Report: Non Invasive Prenatal Testing Market:
What is the current scenario of the united states non–invasive prenatal testing market?
What is the total market size and forecast (until 2030) for the united states non–invasive prenatal testing market?
How big is the united states NIPT tests market?
Which is the best non-invasive prenatal test?
How has the potential market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
How many NIPT tests are being performed in the united states during 2018 – 2030?
What is the market size of the average risk NIPT tests in the united states?
What is the market size of the high-risk NIPT tests in the united states?
What are the key marketed NIPT tests available in the united states?
What are the major drivers of the united states non–invasive prenatal testing market?
What are the major inhibitors of the united states non–invasive prenatal testing market?
What is the reimbursement pattern in the united states non–invasive prenatal testing market?
What is the regulatory framework in the united states non–invasive prenatal testing market?
What are the major deals and agreement happenings in the united states non–invasive prenatal testing market?
What companies offer NIPT tests in the united states?
Who are the top market players? What are their happenings, current developments, and scenarios?
How is the market predicted to develop in the future?
