OMOTIYA Launches Glowing Basketball and Volleyball
The LED lights glow when in use and come with rechargeable batteriesUNITED STATES, March 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OMOTIYA is thrilled to announce the launch of its newest glowing ball toys. The company’s new basketball and volleyball light up when they are hit, providing a fun and exciting experience for kids, teens and adults.
OMOTIYA sells premium toys for kids, as its main products are glow-in-the-dark balls, pools and water toys, remote-controlled boats and easels.
The CEO of OMOTIYA Toys LLC stated, "Our mission is to provide safe and fun toys for kids to play with. These two latest product releases are one more step in our journey to provide innovative and exciting toys that promote creativity and imagination."
The OMOTIYA Light Up Basketball is the perfect ball for playing in the dark. The ball is made with high-quality materials and is soft, light and leak-proof. The built-in, impact-activated LED lights create a fiery red glow that will illuminate the entire ball. The lights automatically turn off when the ball is motionless for 60 seconds. The ball comes with preinstalled batteries and one extra set of batteries. The batteries will last for up to 30 hours on one charge. Instructions and a tool for battery replacement and charging are also included.
Customer Matt Thibodeau shared, "Definitely worth the money! I put up a new basketball hoop for my neighbors' kids and I always see them outside in the dark playing, so I bought them this as a gift, and it works great definitely as advertised for sure. The lights are bright. Definitely would recommend it as a gift!"
This OMOTIYA Led Light Up Volleyball is perfect for night games! The high-quality material and impact-activated LED lights ensure maximum visibility in the dark, and the ball is still clearly visible from a long distance. Once play begins, the LED illuminates the entire ball in a fiery red glow. The ball is soft, light, leak-proof and easy to clean. As with the basketball, one set of batteries comes preinstalled, and a second is included, along with instructions to replace and charge the batteries. The batteries in the volleyball also last up to 30 hours.
Customer Robyn Nicole said, "I bought this glowing volleyball as a gift for my 11-year-old child. He would play in the yard every evening. I am very impressed by its brightness. Its delivery speed is also very fast. These are great in the dusk and darkness of the campsite."
Click here to purchase the basketball and volleyball.
Basketball: https://www.amazon.com/OMOTIYA-LED-Light-Basketball-Batteries/dp/B08LW73PLH/ref=sr_1_5?crid=2UF8ESOJCHJEI&keywords=glow+in+the+dark+basketball&qid=1647400969&sprefix=glow+in+the+dark+basketball%2Caps%2C521&sr=8-5
Volleyball: https://www.amazon.com/OMOTIYA-Volleyball-Brighter-Official-Weight/dp/B08LW89CFS/ref=sr_1_5?keywords=glow+in+the+dark+volleyball&qid=1647400752&sr=8-5
