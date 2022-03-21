Submit Release
New Book For Dog Lovers: Available on Amazon

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From the green carpets of The Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show to loudly auditioning for The Celebrity Apprentice, to outing undercover police officers, follow the comic adventures of Wimsey, a relentlessly disobedient New York bloodhound as he charms, bamboozles and manipulates his way through misguided schemes to show him, model him and train him.

From a chance meeting with a former work colleague and her new dog, just-released book, Wimsey the Manhattan Bloodhound: A Comedy of Many Errors is the story of how a volunteer ASPCA dog trainer met her Waterloo. Outwit, outlast and outplay is the order of the day.

More Bayou than Broadway, on the streets of New York Wimsey stopped people, traffic and the occasional parade dead in their tracks. Everyone loves Wimsey. Except his agent, show judges and all too often his humans.

A colorful dog with a colorful life in a colorful city. Nothing sad or serious here, just 125 lbs. of pure, unadulterated bloodhound fun. "And, if you’ve ever wondered what it would be like to be a celebrity, try navigating the streets of New York attached to the leash of gigantic insubordinate Hound. You’ll never forget the experience."

Available on Amazon.

wimseybloodhound.com

Elizabeth Silverman
Author
wimseybloodhound@gmail.com
