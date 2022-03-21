New Crypto Coin Set To Change The World For Good

CareCoin; The Currency of Giving

CareCoin cryptocurrency was created to spread love and kindness through donations to various humanitarian and socio-economic causes chosen by holders.

CareCoin (CARES:CARES)

ALVARADO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- March 21st, 2022: A new cryptocurrency has been created to not only save people from the complexities and limitations of the centralized financial system but also change the world for good by spreading love and kindness to those in need. The new CareCoin is a hyper-deflationary cryptocurrency, built on the Binance Smart Chain, armed with amazing utilities and a comprehensive ecosystem with unique metaverse functionalities.

According to the developers, a decentralized financial system doesn't just offer transparency and lower cost cross-border payment options but also presents the unique opportunity for everyday people to leverage the strength of their massive transaction volume to make positive impacts all over the world.

“We believe that decentralization is the key to empowering people all around the world to better protect their rights and that we can help the world get there, by increasing the adoption of cryptocurrencies.”

The charity-focused cryptocurrency will be fully owned by community members who will also get to choose the humanitarian and socio-economic causes to support. Additionally, holders will get a physical crypto card with which they can process transactions wherever visa is accepted, as well as a CareWallet that supports some of the most popular cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum, BitCoin, and BNB.

The developers at CareCoin have also revealed that the ecosystem will include a CareVerse which will serve as a hub of Virtual Reality Categorized Interest Rooms, where people can come together to talk about specific ailments and conditions that affect them in real life.

“These special CareVerse rooms will be the hub for information and connections for accessing care better, faster, and cheaper than ever before. The conversations that will take place in the CareVerse Rooms will offer insight, relief, support, and understanding to the entire CareCoin Community around the world.”

Anyone interested in learning more about this revolutionary world-changing cryptocurrency can visit the CareCoin website, or click on the following link to peruse the offerings on its presale page: https://www.pinksale.finance/#/launchpad/0x3a06677Ae56dBB4909A38Ab1f55a301090Eed102?chain=BSC

