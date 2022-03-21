Remote Workers are moving to Southern Florida, reports real estate developer NRIA
A new ability to work from anywhere is drawing northern migrants to the sunshine state
Workers today realize the benefits of being able to work from anywhere. Logging in from their laptop on their balcony overlooking the ocean is now not just a dream, but a plausible reality.”SECAUCUS, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National Realty Investment Advisors (NRIA), a leading developer of luxury real estate on the East Coast, reports that many of the buyers and renters of the firm’s newest Florida properties are remote workers. As many northerners have a newfound ability to work from anywhere, the New Jersey-based developer says, workers are flocking to the continental United States’ southernmost state.
— Glenn La Mattina, NRIA
Media outlet CNBC has taken note of this trend and recently ranked Florida as one of the best states for remote workers due to the state’s relatively low cost of living, fast-growing job market, and year-round warm climate.
And as of March 2022, the job search website Monster lists a whopping 588,080 remote work jobs available in Florida. So, while many previously considered Florida mainly a vacation or retirement spot, the state has now also become a desirable work-from-home location.
Glenn La Mattina, COO of NRIA, explains that the transition to remote work due to the coronavirus pandemic has shifted buyers' and renters' mindsets about where they want to live. “Workers today realize the benefits of being able to work from anywhere they choose,” he said. “Logging in from their laptop on their balcony overlooking the ocean is now not just a dream, but a plausible reality.”
Northerners, in particular, La Mattina says, are frustrated with their home states’ high taxes, cold winters, and high housing prices relative to the amount of space offered. Florida offers a reprieve from all of that, he says.
“Southern Florida has become like a mini New York and New Jersey,” adds Nicholas Netta, an architect who is currently at work on NRIA’s “The 301,” a mixed-use retail and residential property at 301 SE 1st Street, in the heart of Delray Beach, Florida.
Residents of NRIA’s The 301 will be close to all of the best of Delray Beach, Netta says, including the town’s famous pedestrian-friendly epicenter, Atlantic Avenue, which boasts brick-paved sidewalks, high-end boutiques, art galleries, breweries, and restaurants.
And because NRIA noted the high number of northern migrants looking to make Florida their home base for their new work-from-home lifestyle, the firm has included a business center in The 301. Residents can copy, scan, or use on-site computers and desks when needed. There is also space for meetings and conference calls. These benefits allow residents much of the best of office life, with the ease of the work-from-home commute and the beauty of seaside living, according to NRIA’s La Mattina.
“It makes sense that Florida is a hot emerging market for remote workers,” he says. “The housing costs and taxes are lower, the restrictions are fewer, and of course, you have this beautiful ocean view. When your afternoon commute can take you from poolside to beachside, what could be better?”
