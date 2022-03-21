Showball Baseball and Torq Sports Announce Social Media Collaboration
LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jake Baer, Founder & President of TORQ Sports and John Novak, Founder & President of Showball Baseball, announced a social media partnership between the two corporations to take effect today.
This move will push Showball to the forefront of a growing field of sports organizations which are placing an increasing emphasis on building their brand identity through digital media visibility. Showball's new, cohesive online presence will draw focus, talent, and prestige to its events, which run across America through the summer and fall. TORQ Sports is also quickly building a reputation on the West Coast for its multifaceted approach to modernizing amateur athletics for the internet age, with ventures that extend beyond media management to include streaming and digital production. John Novak is excited about this agreement, which will "finally give Showball the social media presence to match its world-class camp experiences and increase the value and potential for athletes participating to be noticed.” He added that he sees “incredible potential for TORQ to keep growing with their excellent quality and unique vision.”
Jake Baer, the driving force behind TORQ Sports and a former collegiate baseball player himself, believes that this venture will put the amateur sports media industry on notice. “In today’s digital age, social media can be a powerful but intimidating tool for aspiring student-athletes to broadcast their talent to the world. I'm thrilled that TORQ will soon be opening that channel to hundreds of future stars in a way that nobody else currently is." TORQ is positioning itself to become the go-to outlet for West Coast amateur sports within the coming years, as this deal follows a string of high school, university, and private teams putting their games and players online with TORQ Sports services. This latest addition should come as no surprise, though- Baer is a longstanding advocate of the Showball model: "As a past participant in Showball camps, I know firsthand how well-run and effective the showcases are in getting exposure and having the opportunity to get to know head coaches of top notch schools. Our partnership will put Showball even further ahead of its competition.”
Novak also expects Showball’s ongoing mission to connect aspiring student-athletes with coaches and recruiters will be greatly amplified by this relationship, which will expand the reach of their events far beyond coaches attending in person. “The fact is, not every coach can attend every game, every tournament, every camp. Having a serious online presence effectively eliminates that barrier. It allows our athletes to be seen by anyone, at any time. This will absolutely be a huge step forward for our company.”
John Novak
This move will push Showball to the forefront of a growing field of sports organizations which are placing an increasing emphasis on building their brand identity through digital media visibility. Showball's new, cohesive online presence will draw focus, talent, and prestige to its events, which run across America through the summer and fall. TORQ Sports is also quickly building a reputation on the West Coast for its multifaceted approach to modernizing amateur athletics for the internet age, with ventures that extend beyond media management to include streaming and digital production. John Novak is excited about this agreement, which will "finally give Showball the social media presence to match its world-class camp experiences and increase the value and potential for athletes participating to be noticed.” He added that he sees “incredible potential for TORQ to keep growing with their excellent quality and unique vision.”
Jake Baer, the driving force behind TORQ Sports and a former collegiate baseball player himself, believes that this venture will put the amateur sports media industry on notice. “In today’s digital age, social media can be a powerful but intimidating tool for aspiring student-athletes to broadcast their talent to the world. I'm thrilled that TORQ will soon be opening that channel to hundreds of future stars in a way that nobody else currently is." TORQ is positioning itself to become the go-to outlet for West Coast amateur sports within the coming years, as this deal follows a string of high school, university, and private teams putting their games and players online with TORQ Sports services. This latest addition should come as no surprise, though- Baer is a longstanding advocate of the Showball model: "As a past participant in Showball camps, I know firsthand how well-run and effective the showcases are in getting exposure and having the opportunity to get to know head coaches of top notch schools. Our partnership will put Showball even further ahead of its competition.”
Novak also expects Showball’s ongoing mission to connect aspiring student-athletes with coaches and recruiters will be greatly amplified by this relationship, which will expand the reach of their events far beyond coaches attending in person. “The fact is, not every coach can attend every game, every tournament, every camp. Having a serious online presence effectively eliminates that barrier. It allows our athletes to be seen by anyone, at any time. This will absolutely be a huge step forward for our company.”
John Novak
Showball Athletics LLC
+1 818-421-9572
email us here