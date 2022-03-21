Wiseasy Expecting to Meet In Person at Transact 2022 with Its Innovative New Arrivals
EINPresswire.com/ -- Wiseasy, a global digital banking and payment builder, is delighted to announce that it is going to exhibit at Transact 2022 which will take place in person at Mandalay Bay Convention Center, Las Vegas, the United States from Tuesday 12 to Thursday 14 April 2022. Meet and connect with our team at Booth 1024 to learn how Wiseasy can help a business expand.
TRANSACT, powered by ETA - the global trade association of payments technology - is an international event focused on the businesses of payments technology. It is the place where financial institutions, fintech companies, innovators and newest players gather to make the deals that shape the industry. More than 4,000 industry executives from across the global payments and technology industries are expected to attend.
The Wiseasy team will present its latest released payment terminals and one-stop solution that integrates “Cloud + Software + Terminals” seamlessly and gives one all the insights and tips on how to scale a business and facilitate innovations.
With the release of next-gen products Wiseasy P5, P5L and a wide range of feature-rich terminals and services, Wiseasy solidifies its commitment to offering seamless and frictionless payment experiences to global clients via continuous innovations. For those interested in joining Transact 2022, don’t miss this opportunity to meet and talk with us in person.
Expect to see everyone at Transact 2022 in April.
Marie
