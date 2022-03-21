West Palm Beach, Florida based Exclusive Charter Service is now accepting Crypto

Accepting crypto is a way to make transactions instantaneously while keeping the safety and security of clients top priority.

Our approach is designed to create a very easy and reliable charter service that allows us the opportunity to create very long-lasting relationship with our clients” — Jason Johnson, CEO

WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ECS is an Aircraft Charter Broker committed to providing private aviation solutions that empower clients to complete their mission. Corporate, pleasure, or a little bit of both, ECS has the perfect private jet charter to get clients to their destination in style and comfort. ECS provides clients with an exceptional private aviation experience with a focus that centers on comfort, efficiency, performance, reliability, safety, and service. The security of clients is extremely important.

By accepting Crypto, ECS provides access to everyone who wishes to fly private. ECS has a cutting-edge clientele that values transparency on all transactions. “Crypto is a technological tour de force and will revolutionize the charter business industry” said Jason Johnson, ECS President and CEO. “Accepting crypto gives us the edge to instantaneous make transactions with more ease, to satisfy the demand for young new wealth. With overall demand being so high in the private jet industry, with crypto payments being faster it allows us to secure aircraft quicker with better opportunities of not losing availability or options for clients.”

ECS is a leader in the private aviation industry with safety standards that ensure passengers step foot on only the safest aircraft available for charter. Besides only working with operators that meet the FAA required regulations, ECS works with aircraft that meet The Exclusive requirements. This accounts for less than 10% of the operators around the world. ECS is fully committed to ensure that passengers fly on the safest equipment by consistently investing into our safety program.

Whether reserving flight plans or safely delivering clients to their destination, ECS aims to please. Clients notice the difference the first time they charter a plane with ECS.

