Fluke Biomedical OneQA Now Integrates with Accruent CMMS

OneQA_with_Fluke_Test_Tools

Fluke Biomedical OneQA software is surrounded by a selection of the Fluke Biomedical analyzers that the software will automate.

EVERETT, WASHINGTON, USA, March 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fluke Biomedical announced that its OneQA software now integrates with Accruent’s TMS computerized maintenance management system (CMMS).   Fluke Biomedical OneQA is a software platform that helps automate biomedical QA/PM workflows.  It can be used alone or integrated into an existing asset management system.  Accruent TMS customers can now add OneQA to their workflows to reduce or eliminate manual intervention from work order initiation through test report retention.

“Integrating OneQA with TMS will help biomedical departments be more automated while still meeting regulatory needs,” said Terry Harris, Fluke Biomedical SaaS Healthcare Sales Executive.  “With OneQA, a TMS customer can integrate test equipment, testing protocols, test results, and with a select set of Fluke Biomedical tools, a series of fully automated test passes into their broader asset management system.”

One of the most widely used CMMS systems in US hospitals, Accruent TMS users are already familiar with the system’s software add-ons to help customers become more efficient.

“TMS customers could yield considerable time savings with OneQA,” said Kiran Jagilinki, Product Manager for Fluke Biomedical OneQA. “Work order checklists can be created in minutes and include images or notes to increase knowledge sharing.  Test results are recorded in OneQA and can be sent to TMS, all without manual data entry.”

For more information about Fluke Biomedical OneQA software CMMS integrations, please visit https://www.flukebiomedical.com/oneqa-integrate-automate

About Fluke Biomedical OneQA

Fluke Biomedical OneQA is an industry-leading quality assurance software platform that helps biomedical organizations save time, improve data integrity, and increase safety. OneQA software streamlines and automates workflows for technicians, departments, independent service organizations, IDNs, and OEM service teams.

Judy Bailey
Global MarCom Team Manager, Fluke Health Solutions
sales@flukebiomedical.com

