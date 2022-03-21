Commission to Hold One Day Meeting at Buffalo Ridge Refuge

NASHVILLE --- The Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission will have a one-day meeting on Friday, March 25 starting at 9 a.m. at Buffalo Ridge Refuge in Humphreys County. The meeting will be the first for Angie Box (Jackson) as TFWC 2022-23 Chair. Other officers elected during the February meeting were Vice Chairman Tommy Woods (Piney Flats) and Secretary Jimmy Granbery (Nashville).

An overview and history of Buffalo Ridge Refuge, the site of this month’s meeting will be presented by Donald Hosse, Wildlife Program Coordinator. The area comprises more than 2,100 acres in southern Humphrey County and is also the site for TWRA’s Law Enforcement Training.

The commission will hear a report on the upcoming 2022 Tennessee National Archery in the Schools Program (NASP) which the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency will host. The tournament will be held March 31-April 1 in Murfreesboro. There will be about 90 schools represented competing in three divisions.

Capt. Matt Majors will present the roles and responsibilities of the TWRA Honor Guard. Information will include the services which the Honor Guard provides and the venues where the agency has been represented.

TWRA Region III Fisheries Program Manager Mark Thurman will discuss the history of TWRA’s effort to restore muskellunge populations. An overview of the restored populations, hatchery-supported fisheries, and the value of these fisheries.

Hellbenders have been in declines in Tennessee since the 1980s. Efforts to increase the numbers will be discussed by TWRA’s Biodiversity Division.

The TWRA has a fully certified dive team which performs several tasks for both the agency and partners across the state. A brief history and why the dive team exists will be discussed.

