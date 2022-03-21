Oncology Drugs Market Size, Competitive Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast to 2026
Cancer is a chronic medical condition that involves an abnormal growth of cells. The abnormal growth of cells results in the formation of a tumor.PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Japan oncology drugs market size was accounted for $9,405 million in 2018, and is expected to reach $14,109 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.2% from 2019 to 2026.
According to the report published by Allied Market Research, Japan Oncology Drugs Market by Drug Class Type (Chemotherapy, Targeted Therapy, Immunotherapy, and Hormonal Therapy), and Indication (Blood Cancer, Breast Cancer, Gastrointestinal Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Lung Cancer, Skin Cancer, Ovarian Cancer, Cervical Cancer, Kidney Cancer, and Other Cancers): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.
Onkar Sumant, a Manager, Healthcare at Allied Market Research, stated, “Surge in prevalence of cancer is anticipated to significantly drive the growth of the Japan oncology drugs market. Furthermore, rise in geriatric population, increase in healthcare expenditure, and upsurge in awareness related to early screening of cancer are the key factors that augment the market growth.”
Key Findings of the Japan Oncology Drugs Market :
Targeted therapy occupied approximately half share of the Japan oncology drugs market in 2018.
The immunotherapy segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period.
The gastrointestinal cancer segment accounted for two-fifth share of the market in 2018.
Lung cancer is anticipated to grow at the highest rate during the analysis period.
Based on indication, the prostate cancer segment occupied the largest share of market in 2018 owing to the presence of huge geriatric population. However, lung cancer segment is expected to show fastest growth during the forecast period attributed to technological developments in the field of cancer diagnostics and rise in the awareness related to the early diagnosis of cancer.
The Japan oncology drugs market is segmented on the basis of drug class type and indication. Based on drug class type, the market is divided into chemotherapy, targeted therapy, immunotherapy, hormonal therapy. By indication, it is categorized into blood cancer, breast cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, lung cancer, skin cancer, ovarian cancer, cervical cancer, kidney cancer and others.
Key Market Players
ABBVIE INC.
Astellas Pharma Inc.
AstraZeneca plc
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
Celgene Corporation
Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited
Hoffmann-La Roche AG
Johnson & Johnson (Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.)
Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd.
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd.
