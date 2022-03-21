Learning Beyond Paper, Inc.’s Florida Approved Curriculum Solves the Equity Gap and Child Care Teacher Retention Crisis

Learning Beyond Early Learning Curriculum logo

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Florida Department of Education’s Division of Early Learning’s School Readiness Program approved Learning Beyond Paper’s (LBP) curriculum for Infants to Pre-K 4, offering child care providers equitable, affordable access to high-quality curriculum solutions that prepare children for kindergarten and address the child care staffing crisis.

LBP addresses the severe curriculum equity gap in early learning education. Access to quality curricula can cost up to $30,000, putting it out of reach for most child care providers. LBP’s 100 percent online approach provides everything today’s digital-native teachers, directors, and owners need at their fingertips. Training is embedded into each daily activity, and professional development is included free, building capacity in teachers, and ensuring their success.

Kris Murray, president of The Child Care Success Company, states: "Learning Beyond has done amazing things for the early learning industry by offering a digital solution. It gives teachers real-time access to the curriculum, and it's always evolving. I really believe in this product."

Developed by Florida leaders in early learning with decades of experience in organizations such as the Department of Education, early learning coalitions, school districts, and as owners and directors, LBP includes 52 weeks of Lesson Plans and over 4,000 Daily Activities in a developmental progression, with integrated standards, learning support, social-emotional development, Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics (STEAM) and a Classroom Assessment Scoring System (CLASS) focus in each activity.

Lakeshore Learning Materials, a leading developer and retailer of educational materials, provides classroom materials to support LBP’s curriculum. “Lakeshore is delighted to supplement Learning Beyond Paper's early learning curriculum with 15 different classroom kits tailored to their 52-week program," says Matt Mignogna, senior director of business development. "We're proud to support educators, children, and families in any way we can!”

Teachers regain valuable hours with Learning Beyond, and the significant savings allows providers to redirect funds into salaries, benefits, and other important areas without compromising the quality of instruction for children.

