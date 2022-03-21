Orolia Defense Days Webinar Series to Highlight Critical Defense Applications for the Future of Warfighting March 29–31
Event to support Still Serving Veterans, national nonprofit helping veterans reintegrate into civilian lives and careersROCHESTER, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Orolia. the world leader in Resilient Positioning, Navigation and Timing (R-PNT) solutions, is proud to present Orolia Defense Days 2022, a three-day webinar series highlighting critical defense applications in radar, GNSS simulation, and an overview of the Sensor Open Systems Architecture (SOSA) initiative and CMOSS architecture.
The sessions, scheduled from March 29-31, are listed below with links to register.
Session #1: High Accuracy Timing for Radar
When: March 29 at 10:30 a.m. E.T.
Presenter: Carlos Valenzuela Morales, Senior Applications Engineer, Orolia
Details: Presentation of solutions based on White Rabbit/ IEEE-1588-2019 HA for highly accurate time transfer and low phase noise frequency distribution for distributed radar applications.
Who Should Watch: Engineers and architects of radar applications as well as defense contractors and military personnel responsible for radar applications.
Session #2: Preparing the Warfighter for Adverse GPS Environments Through Simulation
When: March 30 at 10:30 a.m. E.T.
Presenter: Alaiya Tuntemeke-Winter, Applications Engineer, Orolia Defense & Security
Details: This session will define resilient PNT and discuss its importance to the warfighter as well as outlining and defining risks such as jamming and spoofing. It will also identify which type of simulator is appropriate for multiple different use cases.
Who Should Watch: Test and simulation engineers and solution architects for the defense industry.
Session #3: Open Standards, the Future of PNT for the Warfighter
When: March 31 at 10:30 a.m. E.T.
Presenter: Alex Payne, Applications Engineer, Orolia Defense & Security
Details: This session is an introduction to open standards, the Sensor Open Systems Architecture (SOSA) initiative, and CMOSS architecture.
Who Should Watch: Defense system engineers interested in CMOSS architecture and the Sensor Open Systems Architecture.
During Defense Days, Orolia will partner with Still Serving Veterans, a nonprofit organization dedicated to serving veterans and their families by empowering them to build meaningful lives through connections to fulfilling careers, benefits and services; and to proactively strengthen veteran communities through leadership and collaboration. To learn more, please visit https://ssv.org.
About Orolia
Orolia is the world leader in Resilient Positioning, Navigation and Timing (R-PNT) solutions that improve the reliability, performance and safety of critical, remote or high-risk operations, even in GPS-denied environments. Orolia provides virtually fail-safe GPS/GNSS and PNT solutions for military and commercial applications worldwide. www.orolia.com
Charles Jones
Orolia
+1 585-321-5800
