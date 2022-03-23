Submit Release
News Search

There were 898 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,098 in the last 365 days.

Irish publisher launches new imprint dedicated to family and corporate history

Third Age Books Lobo

Third Age Books Logo

Liberties Press has launched its newest imprint, Third Age Books. Third Age Books will produce family and corporate histories for private distribution.

'We are looking to work with authors of family histories, to turn their work into a book, to the highest editorial, design and production standards'”
— Seán O’Keeffe - Publisher
DUBLIN, IRELAND, March 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Liberties Press has launched its newest imprint, Third Age Books. Third Age Books will produce family and corporate histories for private distribution. Publisher Seán O’Keeffe advised: ‘The pandemic and the popularity of TV programmes such as Who Do You Think You Are? has prompted many people to research their family histories. We are looking to work with authors of family histories, to turn their work into a book, to the highest editorial, design and production standards. We aim to do credit to the many hours of work that has been put into researching and writing the family stories. We are proud to build on our almost twenty years of publishing experience and begin a new chapter in our own story.’

Third Age Books marks a significant change in the Irish publishing market. The press will work with the author to edit, typeset, and proofread their manuscript, and create a professionally designed cover for the book. The company will arrange for copies of the books to be printed and delivered to the author so that they can be shared with family and friends or sold at a launch event or via bricks-and-mortar and online bookshops.

The imprint is aimed at budding authors who want to create a permanent record of their family history, and businesses that want a unique corporate gift, or wish to mark a milestone anniversary. Details of the packages can be requested on the publishers' website www.thirdagebooks.ie.

Third Age Books will publish up to six titles annually. The first three titles, due for publication in 2022 have been confirmed: Flowers That Bloometh by Séamus Dowling, Bridge Correspondent with the Irish Times, Roots and Branches, also by Séamus Dowling and Two Hundred and Fifty Years of Engineering at St James’s Gate by Michael Byrne. The current submission window will close in June. Liberties Press will continue to publish fiction under its Ely’s Arch imprint, and non-fiction under the Liberties name.

Deirdre Roberts
Deirdre Roberts
+353 87 263 3011
email us here

You just read:

Irish publisher launches new imprint dedicated to family and corporate history

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.