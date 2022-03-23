Irish publisher launches new imprint dedicated to family and corporate history
Liberties Press has launched its newest imprint, Third Age Books. Third Age Books will produce family and corporate histories for private distribution.
'We are looking to work with authors of family histories, to turn their work into a book, to the highest editorial, design and production standards'”DUBLIN, IRELAND, March 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Liberties Press has launched its newest imprint, Third Age Books. Third Age Books will produce family and corporate histories for private distribution. Publisher Seán O’Keeffe advised: ‘The pandemic and the popularity of TV programmes such as Who Do You Think You Are? has prompted many people to research their family histories. We are looking to work with authors of family histories, to turn their work into a book, to the highest editorial, design and production standards. We aim to do credit to the many hours of work that has been put into researching and writing the family stories. We are proud to build on our almost twenty years of publishing experience and begin a new chapter in our own story.’
Third Age Books marks a significant change in the Irish publishing market. The press will work with the author to edit, typeset, and proofread their manuscript, and create a professionally designed cover for the book. The company will arrange for copies of the books to be printed and delivered to the author so that they can be shared with family and friends or sold at a launch event or via bricks-and-mortar and online bookshops.
The imprint is aimed at budding authors who want to create a permanent record of their family history, and businesses that want a unique corporate gift, or wish to mark a milestone anniversary. Details of the packages can be requested on the publishers' website www.thirdagebooks.ie.
Third Age Books will publish up to six titles annually. The first three titles, due for publication in 2022 have been confirmed: Flowers That Bloometh by Séamus Dowling, Bridge Correspondent with the Irish Times, Roots and Branches, also by Séamus Dowling and Two Hundred and Fifty Years of Engineering at St James’s Gate by Michael Byrne. The current submission window will close in June. Liberties Press will continue to publish fiction under its Ely’s Arch imprint, and non-fiction under the Liberties name.
