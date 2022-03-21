Continuous Testing Market Size And Competitive Analysis : EPAM Systems Inc., Mindtree Limited, HCL Technologies Limited

Allied Market Research - Logo

Continuous testing is the method of applying automated testing for assessment of software quality at every phase of delivery.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, March 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increase in demand for similar employment across different departments and development of cloud-based applications are some of the key factors expected to boost the demand for continuous testing. In addition, the important principle of continuous testing is to test timely, regularly, and rapidly for preventing the occurrence of the any problem than acknowledging or finding it. Furthermore, continuous testing involves engineers, development team, and quality assurance team to help the firms in improving bug tracking along with responding quickly to the business risks. Automation is essential for continuous testing due to the capability to ensure fast and accurate task execution.

Major players include: EPAM Systems Inc., MindTree Limited, HCL Technologies Limited, Atos SE, NIIT Limited, Larsen & Toubro Infotech Limited, Cigniti Technologies Limited, Tech Mahindra Limited, International Business Machines Corporation, Capgemini SE

The increase in demand for automation and continuous quality monitoring, rise in use of social media, and surge in demand for continuous and instant content delivery, owing to increase in consumer’s preference toward interaction with peers through real-time communication are the factors which drives the growth of the continuous testing market. In addition, rise in digitalization in companies throughout the world is creating demand for software development and thus driving the market growth. However, dependence on traditional methods and lack of skilled and experienced staff hamper the growth of the market. Furthermore, increase in investment for research and development activities and technological advancements by key players is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the growth of the continuous testing market during the forecast period.

Cloud platforms play a crucial role in continuous testing and continuous delivery of software. Continuous automated testing on cloud provides an easy collaboration, mobile accessibility, and derives result on demand. Cloud based software deployment offers support for third-party tools and application processing interfaces with no interruption. Furthermore, the IT expenditure on cloud services have increased over the last few years.

North America has a strong financial position which allows it to spend heavily in advanced solutions and technologies. These benefits have provided the companies in the region a competitive advantage in the continuous testing market. In addition, the rise in need for reducing the time in the software development cycle in companies in the U.S. and Canada has increased the use of continuous testing.

