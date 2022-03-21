Concierge Auctions Announces 120m Mega Yacht to be Featured in Sotheby’s Pop Culture Week Exhibition

Project Y910 is the 9th largest super yacht presently under construction with potential to become one of the 40 largest super yachts in the world 120-meter SOLAS mega-yacht with an Ice Class 1A hull Rare opportunity to design the interior to your taste Accommodates up to 36 guests and 50 crew members Outfitting by renowned Fincantieri Shipyard Trieste in Italy

As the 9th largest superyacht in the world, Project Y910 is a rare opportunity to acquire a 120-meter SOLAS mega-yacht, ready to be designed to one’s own taste.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concierge Auctions is pleased to announce Project Y910, the 9th largest superyacht presently under construction with potential to become one of the 40 largest super yachts in the world, will be featured in Sotheby’s Pop Culture Week, open to the public from 26-30 March.

Currently located at Fincantieri Trieste Shipyard in Italy, Project Y910 sits ready for outfitting. Bidding is currently open with a high bid of €1.5 million. In cooperation with Boathouse Auctions and Listing Agent Eric Althaus of Althaus Luxury Yachting, the bidding will conclude on 31 March on Concierge Auctions’ digital marketplace, ConciergeAuctions.com, selling to the highest bidder.

“Perhaps what makes Y910 unique is, not only that it’s one of the largest mega yachts in the world today, but due to the Ice Class 1A hull it is capable of cruising in challenging latitudes in total safety, allowing great exploration for all kinds of tastes,” stated Jack Mahoney of Boathouse Auctions. “At approximately 6,000 gross tons, Project Y910 hosts significant interior and exterior volumes. With a thousand possibilities for complete personalization, the new owner can give life to a unique yachting project, an explorer luxury megayacht, a private superyacht, a charter and event dedicated superyacht, or a luxury resort residence.”

Designed by naval architect Robert McFarlane of McFarlane ShipDesign and architects Cor D. Rover, Andrew Winch and Oliver Stirling and ready for outfitting by Fincantieri Trieste, the world's largest shipbuilding groups known for diversification and innovation, Project Y910 is sustainable development at heart. The 120-meter luxury project “recycles” an existing ice class hull, by lengthening it, adding a complete new aluminum superstructure and a hybrid diesel electric propulsion to deliver a brand-new concept. The hull and superstructure are all but finished, and what remains is the luxurious interior and deck amenities, including the possibility of up to 18 staterooms and all common areas with accommodation for up to 36 guests and 50 crew members.

“A dedicated team of engineers, architects, and designers are available to make the new owner’s dream a reality,” stated Althaus. “With a significant stage of completion thus far, the predicted delivery from the signature of the contract is just 18 months—significantly less time than 4 to 5 years when starting from scratch.”

Project Y910 additionally offers more than 25,000sf/2370m2 of accommodation and entertaining space, with more than 14,000sf/1360m2 of open space. Renderings/plans feature two pools (75sf/7m2 and 86sf/8m2) offering spacious gathering spots to soak up the sun and enjoy the scenery; two helipads; a helicopter lift/hangar; four tender garages to shuttle guests to and from shore in style; a large owner’s apartment on deck 6; two VIP apartments on deck 5, and 15 additional double-berth cabins on deck 4. Onboard garages will accommodate any type of vehicles, including all-terrain bikes, mini mokes, large SUVs, and a landing craft for their shuttle to/from shore.

“We are honored to work in conjunction with the yachting world to bring this vessel to auction and look forward to naming the new owner,” stated Caitlin Keys, Vice President of Business Development with Concierge Auctions.

Project Y910 is available for in-person and private virtual showings by appointment. For yacht details, animated film, diligence documents, and more, please visit ConciergeAuctions.com.

See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information, including property details, exclusive virtual tour, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

About Concierge Auctions Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction marketplace, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. In November 2021, Concierge Auctions was acquired by Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Realogy Holdings Corp., the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, holding a joint 80 percent ownership stake. Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. Since Concierge Auctions’ inception in 2008, it has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and conducted auctions in 46 U.S. states and 32 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which guarantees that for every property the company sells, a new home is funded for a family in need. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com.

About Boathouse Auctions, Inc.

Boathouse Auctions is a turnkey, time-sensitive online yacht auction platform that connects prequalified buyers with motivated sellers, providing vessel buyers with greater value, owners with liquidity and a time-sensitive solution, and brokers with commission protection. See listings, submit vessels, and learn more at boathouseauctions.com.

