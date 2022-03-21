Boutique strategy consulting firm for private equity and venture capital firms
Arete Ventures is a boutique strategy consulting firm with rich experience advising buy side investment firms in US and Europe for M&A transactionsSAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arete Ventures is a boutique strategy consulting firm with rich experience advising buy-side private equity firms in the U.S & Europe. It counsels clients in M&A as well as enhancing enterprise values through performance improvement.
According to announcements released by Arete Ventures and Gaurav Shah, the business is one of the best strategy consulting firms in India & US as a trusted mergers & acquisitions (M&A) advisor to investment firms. Arete Ventures has delivered exceptional value creation strategies across emerging sectors like climate tech, artificial general intelligence, quantum computing & supercomputing. Our M&A advisory expertise includes commercial due diligence, growth strategy, corporate spinoffs/ split-offs, and strategic alliances.
Before founding Arete Ventures, Gaurav worked for more than a decade with a buy side PE firm in San Francisco bay area where he was involved in identifying M&A opportunities, creating growth or turnaround plan and leading them to success. The firm traces its growth as one of the top business strategy consulting firms to the rich experience of its principals in niche sectors like AI, FinTech, EdTech, Biofuels, Carbon Credits, Carbon Accounting (ESG) & Life sciences
Arete private equity practice has assisted several California & New York based PE firms enhance enterprise values of their portfolio companies and make sound investments or acquisition decisions. Our proven experience with SPAC deals, acquiring operating or distressed assets and further developing tactical business turnaround strategies have delivered better returns for investment firms working with us. Arete private equity consultants know where to look for and spot financially rewarding growth opportunities in different parts of the world across diverse industries.
Besides being one of the best private equity consulting firms, Arete Ventures continues to advise venture capital, corporate venture funds, investment banks, and government organizations. VC firms have improved chances of their investment success when they partnered with Arete Ventures. We are backed by senior partners that serve on advisory boards or previously worked as C level executives with corporate businesses or investment firms in the United States, Europe, and Asia. As domain specific industry experts, they curate innovative strategies to facilitate growth and profitability for clients.
Gaurav Shah of Arete Ventures said, “Arete Ventures proudly continues to deliver niche strategy consulting & advisory services primarily to Silicon Valley and Wall Street firms through proprietary insights with quantifiable success. Our reputation and expertize thrives on creating unique perspectives in unchartered territories with significant value creation potential. We have unlocked good investment opportunities for our clients in emerging sectors like quantum computing, edtech, decarbonization, clean water, agritech etc. and see further momentum as well as increased participation from investors globally. Our focus is always geared towards enabling decision makers to quickly take an informed decision with risk mitigation in place. At Arete Ventures, we help navigate the change through actionable insights and strategic synthesis.”
Arete Ventures is a boutique strategy consulting firm specializing in private equity & venture capital investments. For more than 15 years, we have enhanced investment returns for reputed clients by curating investment strategies and insights that can be quickly implemented in a new or an existing fund.
