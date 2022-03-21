Mary Whelan, the first Irish female FIBA referee publishes her memoir, The Whistleblowers’ Secrets
Mary Whelan has made history twice, firstly by becoming the first Grade 1 female Basketball referee in Ireland, then the first Irish female FIBA referee.
— Mary Whelan
As a deaf child, Mary felt very isolated, however, her perseverance, patience. repetition, commitment and dedication took her to the glitz and glamour of the international basketball arena - despite being only 5’1”! A child of 1950s Dublin, Mary rose from being a schoolgirl to a history maker. From a traumatic childhood with deafness as her constant companion and the many lonely hours spent outdoors on the schoolyard basketball court, to the prestige, glitz, and glamour of the packed indoor international basketball arena Mary’s story is a captivating and heart-rending read
The backdrop of the book traces Mary’s life through the Ireland of the late 1950s spanning the decades from the 60s to date and how each decade brought its own challenges and societal demands. Her experiences are expressed through various themes such as unconditional love, influential relationships, the positive side of perfection and wholesome friendships. From a sporting perspective, it oozes love and passion for basketball, athletics, dancing and all the training regimes have spoken about. Her story unveils the qualities she cultivated and embraced to accomplish my status as an elite athlete. Mary also shares the immense struggles, battles, traumas, and obstacles that she overcame on both her personal and sporting life journeys. Mary believes that the secrets to her success are applicable to every area of life, in education, and business.
The Whistleblowers’ Secrets: A story about ‘Becoming Mary’ and overcoming all the Odds is a book about courage and bravery in facing and overcoming life’s challenges and chasing your dreams.
Published by Europe Books, The Whistleblowers’ Secrets: A story about ‘Becoming Mary’ and overcoming all the Odds is available from bookshops and online. ISBN 9791220113939 RRP €20.20
About the author
Mary is an active Irish National League and Dublin local league basketball referee. She began her basketball career as a player reaching National League status and winning many national and local trophies and medals. Mary was nominated for the Dublin League Most Valuable Player of the Year Award and several Tournament Most Valuable Player awards. Mary made history in an all-male dominated basketball refereeing world by becoming Ireland’s first female Grade 1 referee, quickly followed by becoming Ireland’s first female FIBA International referee. Her international refereeing career spanned 18 years until her retirement in 2007.
