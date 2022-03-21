DSG Global’s Imperium Electric Vehicle Division to Move Operations to New 100,000 Sq Ft Headquarters in Silicon Valley

DSG Global, Inc (OTCQB:DSGT)

SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, March 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DSG Global, Inc. (OTCQB: DSGT) (“DSGT” or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the Electric Vehicle and Golf Car markets, is excited to announce that the Company’s Electric Vehicle Division, Imperium Motor Corp, is moving to a new and larger home base in the Silicon Valley region of California.

The new location has over 100,000 square feet of space that includes production areas, office space, and a much larger showroom.

“It didn’t take long to outgrow our location in Fairfield, and we realized relatively quickly that we would need additional space to accommodate our primary Imperium SEV rollout,” stated Robert Silzer, CEO of DSG Global. “The additional space is necessary as we ramp up operations and see growing interest and a need to widen our Distribution, Assembly, Parts and Service support.”

The Company’s new location is in Milpitas, California, right in the heart of Silicon Valley, just one exit down from the Fremont Tesla Production Plant. Over 14 well-known EV companies are also headquartered in Silicon Valley, including Lucid, NIO, Bytom, Rivian, Proterra, Mercedes-Benz Research and Development (MBRDNA), and several others.

This facility is also very well equipped to assemble the new line of “Shelby” performance brand Golf Carts. These volume-production carts have performance and convenience upgrades to ensure they truly are the “Shelby of Golf Carts.” There are three models available: Shelby GT-350®, Shelby GT-500®, and the ultimate in performance, the Shelby Cobra which is up to 96% more powerful than a standard electric cart.

Shelby carts can be viewed at http://acgolfcarts.com.

Vantage Tag will also be assembling its new high-quality private label Vantage Golf Cart line up that was introduced to the world market at the annual PGA show earlier this year. These Vantage golf carts will feature high-capacity, long-range Lithium battery packs; a state-of-the-art auto-park braking system; maintenance-free, brushless AC motor technology; onboard fast charging; state-of-the-art service; and Bluetooth telemetry.

“The golf cart industry has been stagnant even as new innovations pile up,” added Silzer. “This multi-billion-dollar industry is ripe for disruption and our value proposition is set to revolutionize this market. The industry is certainly paying attention with sales from retail dealers to distributors worldwide vying to participate to get ahead in the next-gen, new-look cart market with GPS TAG functionality installed as a standard feature.”

About DSG Global

DSG Global is an emerging global technology company with an array of interconnecting businesses in some of the fastest-growing market sectors. With roots in the golf industry, in which it specializes in fleet management with patented analytics, mobile touch screen engagement and electric golf carts under the Vantage Tag Systems (VTS) brand, the Company is moving quickly with road-ready electric vehicles for sale in the last quarter of 2021 through its Imperium Motor Company subsidiary.

About Vantage Tag Systems

Vantage Tag Systems (VTS) provides patented electronic tracking systems and fleet management solutions to golf courses and other venues that allow for remote management of the course's fleet of golf carts, turf equipment and utility vehicles. Its clients use VTS' unique technology to significantly reduce operational costs, improve the efficiency plus profitability of their fleet operations, increase safety and enhance customer satisfaction. VTS has grown to become a leader in the category of fleet management in the golf industry, with their technology installed in vehicles worldwide. VTS is now branching into several new streams of revenue through programmatic advertising, licensing, and distribution, as well as expanding into commercial fleet management, Marshal single rider golf carts, Vantage Golf Cart line up and agricultural applications.

Additional information is available at http://vantage-tag.com/

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains forward-looking information. Such forward-looking statements or information are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Any such forward-looking information may be identified by words such as "anticipated," "proposed," "expects," "intends," "may," "will" and similar expressions. Forward-looking information contained or referred to in this news release includes but is not limited to the Company's ability to secure manufacturing facilities and supply chains, the benefits the Company expects to derive from existing and planned products, and the Company's ability to achieve production and sales targets, generally.

Forward-looking statements or information are based on a number of factors and assumptions, which have been used to develop such statements and information, but which may prove to be incorrect. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to negative cash flow and future financing requirements to sustain operations; dilution; limited history of operations and revenues and no history of earnings or dividends; competition; economic changes; delays in the Company's expansion plans; regulatory changes; and the impact of and risks associated with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, including the risk of disruption at the Company's facilities or in its supply and distribution channels. The forward-looking information in this news release reflects the current expectations, assumptions and/or beliefs of the Company based on information currently available to the Company.

Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by our forward-looking statements are described under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year 2020 and our subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, all filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and we expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.