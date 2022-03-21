Submit Release
News Search

There were 745 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,688 in the last 365 days.

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, March 22, 2022

 

 

For Immediate Release:                                                      

March 21, 2022                                                                     

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, March 22, 2022

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, March 22, 2022.

 

 

 

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

 

 

Allen

Ufuoma Onyemachi, M.D.

 MED

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Ashtabula

Jefferson Emergency Rescue District

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Athens

Alexander Local School District

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Auglaize

Waynesfield-Goshen Local School District

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Clinton

Clinton County District Board of Health

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Village of Sabina

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Cuyahoga

Albert Einstein Academy for Letters, Arts and Sciences

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Apex Academy

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Cleveland Arts and Social Sciences Academy

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

East Academy

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Frederick Douglass Reclamation Academy

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Huber Heights Preparatory Academy dba Parma Academy

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Old Brook High School

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Parma City School District

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Pinnacle Academy

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Regent High School

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Southern Cleveland Drop Back In DBA George V. Voinovich High School

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

West Park Academy

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Erie

Monroe Preparatory Academy

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Franklin

Central Point Preparatory Academy

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Columbus Arts and Technology Academy

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Columbus Humanities Arts and Technology Academy

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Cornerstone Academy

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

East Bridge Academy of Excellence

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Franklinton High School

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

International Academy of Columbus

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Judson R .Wynkoop II, D.D.S.

 MED

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

North Columbus Preparatory Academy

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Office of the Ohio Treasurer of State

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Performance Academy Eastland

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

South Scioto Academy

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Whitehall Preparatory and Fitness Academy

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Geauga

Cardinal Local School District

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Hamilton

Oak Hills Local School District

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Jackson

Oak Hill Union Local School District

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Jefferson

Indian Creek Local School District

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Jefferson Metropolitan Housing Authority

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Steubenville City School District

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Lake

Health Care Benefits Program of Lake County Schools Council

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Kirtland Local School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Logan

Mental Health, Drug & Alcohol Services Board of Logan and Champaign Counties

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Lorain

Lorain Preparatory Academy

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Lucas

Glass City Academy

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Toledo Metropolitan Area Council of Governments

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Washington Local School District

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Mahoning

Mahoning County High School

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Youngstown Metropolitan Housing Authority

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Marion

Marion Prepratory Academy

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Meigs

Meigs Local School District

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Mercer

Celina City School District

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Montgomery

Huber Heights City School District

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Pathway School of Discovery

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Trotwood Preparatory and Fitness Academy

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Muskingum

Mid-East Career and Technology Centers

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Perry

Village of Junction City

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Pickaway

Jackson Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Logan Elm Local School District

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Richland

Cypress High School

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Scioto

Clay Local School District

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Portsmouth Metropolitan Housing Authority

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Trumbull

Niles City School District

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Southington Local School District

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Tuscarawas

Quaker Digital Academy

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Quaker Preparatory Academy

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Warren

ACCLAIM HOME HEALTH SERVICES, INC

 MED

07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

 

 

A full copy of each report will be available online.

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Contact:

Allie Dumski

Press Secretary

Press@ohioauditor.gov

 

 

You just read:

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, March 22, 2022

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.