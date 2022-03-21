For Immediate Release:

March 21, 2022

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, March 22, 2022

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, March 22, 2022.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY Allen Ufuoma Onyemachi, M.D. MED 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Ashtabula Jefferson Emergency Rescue District 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Athens Alexander Local School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Auglaize Waynesfield-Goshen Local School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Clinton Clinton County District Board of Health 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Village of Sabina IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Cuyahoga Albert Einstein Academy for Letters, Arts and Sciences IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Apex Academy IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Cleveland Arts and Social Sciences Academy IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 East Academy IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Frederick Douglass Reclamation Academy IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Huber Heights Preparatory Academy dba Parma Academy IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Old Brook High School IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Parma City School District IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Pinnacle Academy IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Regent High School IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Southern Cleveland Drop Back In DBA George V. Voinovich High School IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021 West Park Academy IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Erie Monroe Preparatory Academy IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Franklin Central Point Preparatory Academy IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Columbus Arts and Technology Academy IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Columbus Humanities Arts and Technology Academy IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Cornerstone Academy IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 East Bridge Academy of Excellence IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Franklinton High School IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 International Academy of Columbus IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Judson R .Wynkoop II, D.D.S. MED 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 North Columbus Preparatory Academy IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Office of the Ohio Treasurer of State 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Performance Academy Eastland IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 South Scioto Academy IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Whitehall Preparatory and Fitness Academy IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Geauga Cardinal Local School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Hamilton Oak Hills Local School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Jackson Oak Hill Union Local School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Jefferson Indian Creek Local School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Jefferson Metropolitan Housing Authority 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Steubenville City School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Lake Health Care Benefits Program of Lake County Schools Council IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Kirtland Local School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021 Logan Mental Health, Drug & Alcohol Services Board of Logan and Champaign Counties 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Lorain Lorain Preparatory Academy IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Lucas Glass City Academy IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Toledo Metropolitan Area Council of Governments IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Washington Local School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Mahoning Mahoning County High School IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Youngstown Metropolitan Housing Authority IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Marion Marion Prepratory Academy IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Meigs Meigs Local School District IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Mercer Celina City School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Montgomery Huber Heights City School District IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Pathway School of Discovery IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Trotwood Preparatory and Fitness Academy IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Muskingum Mid-East Career and Technology Centers 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Perry Village of Junction City 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Pickaway Jackson Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Logan Elm Local School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Richland Cypress High School IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Scioto Clay Local School District IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Portsmouth Metropolitan Housing Authority IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Trumbull Niles City School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Southington Local School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Tuscarawas Quaker Digital Academy 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Quaker Preparatory Academy 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Warren ACCLAIM HOME HEALTH SERVICES, INC MED 07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020

A full copy of each report will be available online.

