Audit Advisory for Tuesday, March 22, 2022

|
Allen
|
Ufuoma Onyemachi, M.D.
|
MED
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
|
|
|
|
Ashtabula
|
Jefferson Emergency Rescue District
|
|
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
|
|
|
|
Athens
|
Alexander Local School District
|
|
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
|
|
|
|
Auglaize
|
Waynesfield-Goshen Local School District
|
|
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
|
|
|
|
Clinton
|
Clinton County District Board of Health
|
|
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
|
|
|
|
Village of Sabina
|
IPA
|
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
|
|
|
|
Cuyahoga
|
Albert Einstein Academy for Letters, Arts and Sciences
|
IPA
|
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
|
|
|
|
Apex Academy
|
IPA
|
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
|
|
|
|
Cleveland Arts and Social Sciences Academy
|
IPA
|
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
|
|
|
|
East Academy
|
IPA
|
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
|
|
|
|
Frederick Douglass Reclamation Academy
|
IPA
|
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
|
|
|
|
Huber Heights Preparatory Academy dba Parma Academy
|
IPA
|
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
|
|
|
|
Old Brook High School
|
IPA
|
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
|
|
|
|
Parma City School District
|
IPA
|
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
|
|
|
|
Pinnacle Academy
|
IPA
|
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
|
|
|
|
Regent High School
|
IPA
|
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
|
|
|
|
Southern Cleveland Drop Back In DBA George V. Voinovich High School
|
IPA
|
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021
|
|
|
|
West Park Academy
|
IPA
|
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
|
|
|
|
Erie
|
Monroe Preparatory Academy
|
IPA
|
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
|
|
|
|
Franklin
|
Central Point Preparatory Academy
|
IPA
|
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
|
|
|
|
Columbus Arts and Technology Academy
|
IPA
|
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
|
|
|
|
Columbus Humanities Arts and Technology Academy
|
IPA
|
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
|
|
|
|
Cornerstone Academy
|
IPA
|
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
|
|
|
|
East Bridge Academy of Excellence
|
IPA
|
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
|
|
|
|
Franklinton High School
|
IPA
|
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
|
|
|
|
International Academy of Columbus
|
IPA
|
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
|
|
|
|
Judson R .Wynkoop II, D.D.S.
|
MED
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
|
|
|
|
North Columbus Preparatory Academy
|
IPA
|
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
|
|
|
|
Office of the Ohio Treasurer of State
|
|
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
|
|
|
|
Performance Academy Eastland
|
IPA
|
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
|
|
|
|
South Scioto Academy
|
IPA
|
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
|
|
|
|
Whitehall Preparatory and Fitness Academy
|
IPA
|
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
|
|
|
|
Geauga
|
Cardinal Local School District
|
|
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
|
|
|
|
Hamilton
|
Oak Hills Local School District
|
|
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
|
|
|
|
Jackson
|
Oak Hill Union Local School District
|
|
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
|
|
|
|
Jefferson
|
Indian Creek Local School District
|
|
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
|
|
|
|
Jefferson Metropolitan Housing Authority
|
|
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
|
|
|
|
Steubenville City School District
|
|
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
|
|
|
|
Lake
|
Health Care Benefits Program of Lake County Schools Council
|
IPA
|
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
|
|
|
|
Kirtland Local School District
|
|
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021
|
|
|
|
Logan
|
Mental Health, Drug & Alcohol Services Board of Logan and Champaign Counties
|
|
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
|
|
|
|
Lorain
|
Lorain Preparatory Academy
|
IPA
|
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
|
|
|
|
Lucas
|
Glass City Academy
|
IPA
|
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
|
|
|
|
Toledo Metropolitan Area Council of Governments
|
IPA
|
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
|
|
|
|
Washington Local School District
|
|
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
|
|
|
|
Mahoning
|
Mahoning County High School
|
IPA
|
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
|
|
|
|
Youngstown Metropolitan Housing Authority
|
IPA
|
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
|
|
|
|
Marion
|
Marion Prepratory Academy
|
IPA
|
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
|
|
|
|
Meigs
|
Meigs Local School District
|
IPA
|
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
|
|
|
|
Mercer
|
Celina City School District
|
|
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
|
|
|
|
Montgomery
|
Huber Heights City School District
|
IPA
|
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
|
|
|
|
Pathway School of Discovery
|
IPA
|
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
|
|
|
|
Trotwood Preparatory and Fitness Academy
|
IPA
|
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
|
|
|
|
Muskingum
|
Mid-East Career and Technology Centers
|
|
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
|
|
|
|
Perry
|
Village of Junction City
|
|
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
|
|
|
|
Pickaway
|
Jackson Township
|
|
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
|
|
|
|
Logan Elm Local School District
|
|
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
|
|
|
|
Richland
|
Cypress High School
|
IPA
|
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
|
|
|
|
Scioto
|
Clay Local School District
|
IPA
|
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
|
|
|
|
Portsmouth Metropolitan Housing Authority
|
IPA
|
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
|
|
|
|
Trumbull
|
Niles City School District
|
|
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
|
|
|
|
Southington Local School District
|
|
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
|
|
|
|
Tuscarawas
|
Quaker Digital Academy
|
|
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
|
|
|
|
Quaker Preparatory Academy
|
|
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
|
|
|
|
Warren
|
ACCLAIM HOME HEALTH SERVICES, INC
|
MED
|
07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020
|
|
|