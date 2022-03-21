Dick Fuld Joins ESG, LLC as Senior Advisor
Dick Fuld, Founder and CEO of Matrix Investment Holdings, Joins ESG, LLC as Senior Advisor
ESG is tackling one of the greatest challenges of our time. I am proud to be a part of this solution.”NEW YORK, NY, USA, March 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ESG, LLC announced today that Dick Fuld has joined the company’s Advisory Board as its Senior Advisor. Mr. Fuld is Founder and CEO of Matrix Investment Holdings, a private merchant banking and strategic advisory firm.
— Dick Fuld
Mr. Fuld is the former Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Lehman Brothers. He previously served as a member of the Business Council, the International Business Council of the World Economic Forum, the Board of Governors of the New York Stock Exchange, the Board of Directors of Federal Reserve Bank of New York, and currently serves on the Board of Trustees of New York Presbyterian Hospital.
“ESG is tackling one of the greatest challenges of our time: replacing fossil fuels with clean, renewable energy, removing waste and carbon from the environment, and growing organic produce to help feed our planet,” said Mr. Fuld. “ESG is working in conjunction with SUNY Cobleskill, a premier college of agriculture and technology, furthering higher education and opening pathways to cutting-edge careers. The farm-to-table piece of their strategy is compelling as it is addressing food scarcity and security, but when combined with changing weather patterns and global energy concerns, I think ESG has an intelligent strategy to make this a very successful enterprise. I am proud to be a part of this solution.”
“Dick’s commitment to creating a cleaner, more secure future is outstanding,” said Louis Ferro, president of ESG. “We are honored that he has joined our team as we build a network of carbon negative vertical farms that will increase food security and combat climate change.”
Other prominent members of the board include George Pataki, former Governor of New York State, co-founder and CEO of the Pataki-Cahill Group; and Peter R. Smith, Managing Director of the Pataki-Cahill Group, and former President and CEO of New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA).
ESG, LLC develops circular economy Food-Energy-Waste (FEW) mega-platforms, harnessing cutting-edge agricultural technologies and clean energy to build 100% renewable energy powered, carbon negative crop factories. ESG facilities are designed to mass-produce up to 50 different types of certified organic crops year-round, integrating and scaling Controlled Environment Agriculture (CEA) technology with renewable energy. ESG’s unique closed-loop system is designed to be scalable and deployable to suit the needs and market demands of populations worldwide.
Jim Feldman
ESG, LLC
jfeldman@empirestategreenhousesllc.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Meet ESG