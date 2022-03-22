Who Really Shot Abraham Lincoln? New Book by Author Paul Mellen Unmasks Lincoln’s Secret Shooter
I searched into the National Archives and the Secret Vatican Archives unearthing police reports, witness testimony, private letters and military records that ultimately unmasked Lincoln’s true killer.”DUXBURY, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Boston, May 22, 2022: The United States will commemorate the 157th anniversary of President Lincoln’s death which occurred on Good Friday April 14, 1865. On that day, President Abraham Lincoln entered the balcony box at Ford's Theater to a standing ovation. No one would have known that an assassin’s bullet would strike Lincoln dead before the night was over.
— Paul Mellen
The next morning, on April 15, 1865, President Lincoln passed away and John Wilkes Booth became one of the most infamous villains in history…but was Booth really the shooter? Not according to author Paul Mellen who says he discovered evidence that Lincoln’s shooter was not John Wilkes Booth and “everything we thought we knew about President Lincoln’s Assassination is wrong?”
Mellen’s book entitled “Who Really Shot Abraham Lincoln” is the focus of a documentary currently streaming on Fox Nation. “It all started with a pocket watch” says Mellen, who bought the gold pocket watch during an online auction. Mellen discovered that the watch belonged to Union Major Jonathan Ladd, who was present at Lincoln's bedside when he passed away on April 15, 1865, at 7:22 AM. "I always keep the pocket watch set at 7:22 AM," Mellen says, after putting the watch into the hands of Lenny DePaul, retired Commander of the U.S. Marshals Service, who was hired by Fox Nation to investigate Mellen’s claim that “Lincoln’s Killing was covered up by key government officials who orchestrated the most egregious fake news coverup in American history.”
Mellen says that his investigation into Lincoln’s death was made possible by following clues in Major Jonathan Ladd’s military record. The pocket watch was engraved to Major Jonathan Ladd which peaked Mellen’s interest as to why Ladd was at Lincoln’s deathbed. He also studied newly digitized police reports and witness testimony garnered from the National Archives. Mellen concluded that “the evidence reveals a cover-up that stretches from Washington D.C. all the way to the Vatican”.
Mellen explains that an hour after Lincoln arrives at Ford's Theater, the play hits its climax and a gun shot rang out through the theater. Mayhem ensues as patrons ransack the president's balcony box looking for a piece of history. The deringer pistol, which is the purported murder weapon, was not discovered until hours later. Mellen tells Investigator DePaul "People were down on their hands and knees looking for souvenirs in Lincoln’s balcony box but nobody finds the pistol until hours later." “You are telling me that the crime scene was contaminated, and the murder weapon was not discovered in the immediate aftermath of the shooting? DePaul asks Mellen in astonishment!
Mellen states that he obtained solid evidence that the pistol was found by a Union war department employee looking for his missing keys hours after the theater was cleared of everyone except soldiers. Instead of turning the deringer pistol over to authorities, the war department employee gave it to an Associated Press reporter, Lawrence Gobright, who was mysteriously summoned to the theater at the same moment the deringer was found. Mellen claims that Gobright was given the pistol so he could write a "cover story” to deceive the American people. Mellen insists his research is based on historical facts and that he has original source documents to prove it.
“For a clue to the secret shooter, simply look at who was pictured first on the wanted poster and whose mother was hung on the gallows as a conspirator” says Mellen. The secret shooter’s mother Mary Surratt was the first women in history to be hung by the U.S. government. The secret shooter was a fugitive who received refuge in Catholic safe houses throughout Montreal, Canada until he eventually ended up in the Papal army.
Could Booth have been the fall guy in a much larger plot hatched by a secret Southern society involving the Catholic Church? Mellen’s book “Who Really Shot Abraham Lincoln” tells all now available at www.whoreallyshotabrahamlincoln.com
