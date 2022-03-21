Blockchain Distribution Channel Expands Global Team to Support Strategic Growth
Talented new project coordinators will advance operational excellence as company continues rapid growth trajectory.
With blockchain rapidly evolving, both in technology and policy, it’s critical that the correct information is disseminated to the most influential audience. ”TAMWORTH, NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, SmartLedger, the world’s leading blockchain distribution channel is pleased to announce and welcome the hire of two new blockchain project coordinators who will be responsible for managing disruptive global blockchain technology solutions for clients and customers.
Lauren Rojo will open the doors to exemplary service to clients, customers, and partners while facilitating organizational leadership and executive administration. With a master’s degree in Business Administration, as well as experiences fine-tuned through collegiate and professional collaboration, Lauren will harness her executive management expertise to help drive the expansion of SmartLedger’s new global public policy initiatives.
Lauren joins the SmartLedger team from the Los Angeles Dodgers where she played a critical role in executive administration and special projects.
“This is a very exciting time to be joining SmartLedger. Lauren will play an instrumental role in helping us expand upon our initial public policy outreach to educate policymakers reviewing blockchain and digital ledger technologies. Her unique skill set, experiences, and passion for sustainable blockchain solutions will advance our operational excellence and help provide strategic support globally.” Said Shawn Ryan, CEO of SmartLedger.
SmartLedger’s new public policy division led by Co-Founder Bryan Daugherty, has been actively meeting with government representatives and officials in the United States and is now expanding the initiative to 47 countries including Canada, United Kingdom, and European Union.
The multi-national, multi-agency advocacy in support of secure, stable, and sustainable Proof-of-Work based blockchains, includes a ground-breaking National Strategic Review Approach assisting policymakers to compare blockchain technologies through a new utility-based prism of security, stability, and sustainability.
“It’s an honor to join SmartLedger during such a revolutionary period. With blockchain rapidly evolving, both in technology and policy, it’s critical that the correct information is disseminated to the most influential audience. I’m elated to help SmartLedger in those efforts.” Said Rojo
Shannon Farrar also joins the SmartLedger team, bringing experience in IT, Cybersecurity, and over a decade of hands-on leadership in the entertainment industry, overseeing artist relations, managing product development, and coordinating event productions.
Farrar will be responsible for managing ongoing projects, coordinating with vendors, partners, and clients, overseeing budgets and product timelines, as well developing, and maintaining important relationships with stakeholders, focusing on music, entertainment, and ticketing, including SmartLedger’s disruptive blockchain-based event ticketing platform, TicketMint – set to launch in the second quarter of 2022.
“We are thrilled with the addition of Shannon to our development team. With a comprehensive and solid foundational knowledge of IT security & industry best practices, application development, as well as hands-on experience with blockchain technologies, Shannon will ensure quality project management and allow us to support our growing customer base.” said Gregory Ward, Chief Development Officer
Smartledger serves a vast range of customers on behalf of its vendors and bespoke solutions. These customers range in size from small innovative start-ups to large multinational organizations, but all seeking the information, access, expertise of enterprise-grade blockchain solutions.
“I am very excited to join the passionate team of professionals at SmartLedger Blockchain Solutions. I look forward to educating and demonstrating to industry leaders the incredible power and efficiency of sustainable and scalable blockchain technologies available today, and how they can be applied to empower and transform any industry.” said Farrar
With the additional team members, SmartLedger continues to lead sustainable blockchain application disruption across countless new industries and sectors, from environmental, Social, and (corporate) governance (ESG) to next-level information security tools.
About SmartLedger:
Providing specialized information, access, and expertise in the latest blockchain innovations and use cases. We help organizations understand the intricacies of the technology while identifying areas where blockchain can be applied. Once uses cases are identified, we develop and implement in-house solutions and leverage our network of strategic partners to bring operational efficiencies to life.
About TicketMint:
TicketMint™ brings the two worlds of Ticketing and Blockchain NFT’s seamlessly together, empowering artists, venues, and management, massively reducing chargebacks, mitigating fraud, and enhancing attendee experiences manyfold.
