Byk Advertising, DOL-Specified Immigration Advertising Company Explain Why U.S Companies Work with Foreign Nationals
Byk Advertising, DOL-Specified Immigration Advertising Company Explain Why U.S Companies Work with Foreign NationalsLOS ANGELES, CA, USA, March 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Byk Advertising is a 60-year award-winning advertisement organization known for creating and designing immaculate PERM labor certification recruitment ads. The organization is famous for providing an array of services that would allow immigrants to apply for jobs through their advertisements.
Beyond its first-class services to its customers, Byk Advertising presents comprehensive PERM immigration recruitment advertising for professional and non-professional matters filed with the DOL for clients pursuing work-related visas or labor credentials through PERM.
The company understands that the process of working with foreign nationals is rather tedious and a lengthy process to go through. Yet, the U.S employs more than millions of foreign employees every month.
This is because numerous highly qualified international workers seek interest in U.S companies' benefits. These nationals tend to be highly qualified, making them an asset that would benefit the company greatly and aid the company in reaching a global audience.
How Byk Advertising Offers Help to Foreign Workers?
Being award winners of achievements such as Ad Age Awards, Beldings, Clio, and Silver Microphones, the company understands how to provide the right services to their clients, keeping the satisfaction of their clients in mind. Some of the services they provide include:
● Nationwide print ads and radio spots
● State workforce agency
● Online advertisement for job search engines
● Professional Magazines and Journals
The company also has relationships with most of the major media outlets across the country, making it easier for them to provide clients with the right outlet they have been searching for. These include print, journal, radio, online (job search engines – Monster, Careerbuilder.com, State Workforce Agencies – University Career Centers).
Byk Advertising has gained popularity by offering the best and the most effective packages for PERM immigration recruitment advertising. This is for both professional and non-professional cases their clients file with the DOL for work-related visas or labor certification through PERM procedures.
Furthermore, the company dedicates their experience of nearly 6 decades to take on any advertising challenge. Byk Advertising is able to provide a quick turnaround of estimates/quote requests that they receive from their customers.
“Our team consists of experts and professionals in providing only the most reliable methods for providing PERM labor recruitment ads. Our range of capabilities spans package & product design, logos, collateral, outdoor, newspaper advertising, PERM advertising services, direct mail and so much more. With nearly 60 years of experience pioneering new approaches to marketing across dozens of industries, Byk Advertising measures its success by the confidence our clients place in us.” -Byk
Adverising Representative
Reach out to Byk Advertising today for a quote if you want a complete PERM Advertising Campaign created for you. Byk Advertising will save your time by making your PERM advertising process as seamless as possible. The full-service agency offers in-house creative, production, media buying/placement, consulting, public relations, and development services.
Contact Byk Advertising
Tim Byk
(310) 476 – 3012
timothybyk@gmail.com
About the Byk Advertising
Byk Advertising Inc. was established in Los Angeles in 1959 and is a full-service marketing agency that includes in-house creative, production, media buying/placement, consulting, public relations, and development services. Byk Advertisement is known to provide marketing services such as PERM recruitment and labor certifications, advertisement and marketing solutions, packaging & product design to logos, outdoor advertising, etc. Byk Advertising has always worked side by side with all their clients to skillfully construct and develop robust, persuasive, and compelling promotional and marketing campaigns. The organization takes pride in the top-notch customer services they provide and the flexibility they offer through their services.
Tim Byk
Byk Advertising
+1 (310) 476 –3012
email us here