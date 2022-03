New Product for Solar Cells from Solaris Chem (Canada)

Solaris Chem expands its product offering for solar cell applications

VAUDREUIL-DORION, QUEBEC, CANADA, March 21, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Solaris Chem adds a new product to its offer of Fullerenes and Polymers for Solar Cells.It is Fluoro-PTAA (poly[bis(4-phenyl)(4-fluoro-2-methylphenyl)amine, one of the members of the poly(triaryl)amine family, closely related to PTAA.The use of this polymer can significantly improve the open-circuit voltage (VOC) and fill factor (FF) of the cells in high-performance perovskite solar cells.Fluoro- PTAA can be used as a substrate material for hole transport in the fabrication of many devices such as perovskite solar cells, organic light-emitting diodes (OLEDs) and organic field-effect transistors.Four grades are available.Low Mw: 5 - 20 kDa (SOL2446L)Medium Mw: 20 - 50 kDa (SOL2446M)Medium-High Mw: 50 - 100 kDa (SOL2446MH)High Mw: 100 - 200 kDa (SOL2446H)