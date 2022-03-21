INC: Lifeboost Coffee, founded by Dr. Charles Livingston, is the Fastest Growing Company in the Midwest
Inc.com’s Rebecca Deczynski wrote an article on the origin story of Midwest’s No.1 private company, Lifeboost Coffee and its CEO, Dr. Charles Livingston.INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Charles Livingston, co-founder and CEO of Lifeboost Coffee recently shared the origin story of his company with Inc.com.
This account was told to Rebecca Deczynski, who first shared Charles Livingston's background as a certified chiropractor and as an active participant in the supplement industry. Rebecca then described the start of Lifeboost’s story as such: “It was a crucial moment that put Livingston’s venture on the path to becoming the fastest-growing company in the Midwest.”
Statistics were shared to support this statement, revealing that Lifeboost Coffee’s past two-year growth rate was 9,114%.
Dr Livingston took center stage in the article thereafter, starting it off with a strong quote: “I don't believe in accidents; those are for people who aren't aware of their environment. I believe in actions.”
He then went on to describe Lifeboost Coffee’s origin story in detail, saying: “I launched Lifeboost coffee in 2015 after one of my customers—a coffee farmer in Nicaragua—sent me a bag of his beans.”
He described the beans as follows: “They made some of the best coffee I’d ever tasted”, and then explained that this first bag of Nicaraguan coffee beans ended up being the launchpad for Lifeboost Coffee.
Livingston stayed true to the beliefs he shared through his initial quote and took action after this discovery. He struck a deal with the coffee farmer and launched Lifeboost Coffee off the back of this one-family farm — growing slowly over the years through mindful proactiveness.
Of course, as with most growth stories, it was not all smooth sailing. At some point in 2017, Lifeboost Coffee’s growth was cut off completely. “... I had no plan,” Livingston said, sharing his thoughts from that period. “I considered shutting down, but my customers wouldn’t let me. I had to find a solution.”
This solution came in the form of more proactiveness as Livingston personally sought after another supplier for Lifeboost and, in the doing so, set up the company for long term growth.
“Today, we work with various small farms across the world,” Livingston says to finish things off. “Having multiple suppliers and increasing paid advertising helped us scale … You could say this was all a matter of chance, but I wouldn't. It all worked because I wouldn't let it fail--and that's no accident.”
To read the full article with Dr. Charles Livingston, visit inc.com - https://www.inc.com/magazine/202203/rebecca-deczynski/2022-regionals-lifeboost-coffee-charles-livingston.html
