FBS Birthday Party Is Over: Tesla & Other Generous Prizes Have Found Their Owners

FBS has completed FBS Birthday Party, the promo aimed to give gifts for trading. Prizes, like Tesla Model and more, have found their owners in the raffle.

WORLDWIDE, March 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Over 70 000 FBS clients from all over the world took part in the FBS Birthday Party promo. It was a month-long celebration of the company’s 13 years in the market. FBS held the promo to celebrate its birthday and express its gratitude to the clients for their trust and devotion by presenting gifts.

The promo offered a wide variety of guaranteed prizes, leaving no one empty-handed. Every FBS client, who met the conditions of the promo, got their awards. Among the gained prizes were:

• Loyalty Program points for FBS Personal Area (app and a web version);
• a cash reward;
• a limited access webinar for traders and investors;
• VIP analytics for FBS Personal Area and FBS Trader;
• a newsletter with investment tips for FBS CopyTrade users;
• branded merchandise and souvenirs.

March 18 was the cherry on the top of FBS Birthday Party. It was a day of a big raffle, which offered every trader or investor to try their luck and become happy owners of the latest versions of Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi, and Lenovo gadgets, like mobile phones, laptops, tablets, watches, and more.

The grandest prize — Tesla Model 3 Performance — goes to the winner from Thailand.

FBS Birthday Party was a special worldwide celebration between February 15 and March 14. By the end of the promo, participants received more than 100 prizes they wanted for a long time.


FBS is an international licensed Forex broker regulated by CySEC and IFSC. Over 23 million clients from 150 countries trust FBS and prefer its trading conditions. Broker’s strong reputation is proved by over 60 awards and constantly developed products. The company provides financial services for trading currencies, stocks, metals, energies, indices, and crypto. FBS is The Official Principal Partner of Leicester City Football Club and The Official Partner of FC Barcelona.

