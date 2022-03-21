Unitsky String Technologies Inc. will showcase string transport at Smart Cities India Expo 2022

Submit Release
One of the most anticipated and large-scale international exhibitions in the field of technologies will start this week — Smart Cities India Expo 2022.

MINSK, BELARUS, March 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One of the most anticipated and large-scale international exhibitions in the field of technologies will start this week — Smart Cities India Expo 2022. The event will be held from March 23 to March 25 in New Delhi, India. Unitsky String Technologies Inc. will take part in it presenting its transport and infrastructure solutions.

Smart Cities India Expo 2022 is focused on such areas as green technologies, clean energy, transport and environment, IoT, communication systems, data storage and management, innovative urban planning methods, solar energy, logistics and much more. In addition to the main program, the event will include various conferences, briefings, seminars with the participation of leading experts from around the world. This year, Smart Cities India Expo will be held for the 7th time. The number of participants is 800.

During the exhibition, Unitsky String Technologies Inc. will show an innovative second-level transport that will change urban and suburban logistics for the better. Unmanned string-rail complexes solve the problems of traffic jams and road accidents, do not harm the environment and make the trip comfortable and fast. Unimobiles can reach speeds of up to 150 km/h and service up to 50,000 people per hour. In addition, string transport requires tenfold less energy for traffic than its competitors. And the trestle design allows to keep intact the landscapes in the places where the route will pass.

The exhibition can be visited until March 25 inclusive. Unitsky String Technologies Inc. invites its partners and anyone interested in the technology to watch the uST presentation. It will be held at stand No. 4.230 in Pavilion No. 4.

