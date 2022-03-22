Fidira launches its Crypto gift cards program
Fidira, a crypto gift cards company, is thrilled to announce the launch of its industry-leading gift cards.QLD, AUSTRALIA, March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fidira, a crypto gift cards company, is thrilled to announce the launch of its industry-leading gift cards. The launch of this product represents a significant step forward in a plan specifically designed to provide a solution for crypto newcomers. This initiative is aimed at helping newcomers access to a stress-free way to enter the marketplace with revolutionary gift cards available in retail stores across the world.
The Crypto gift card company creates gift cards that can connect people to the world of cryptocurrency and NFTs. The platform aims to make crypto safe, trustworthy, and easy in its attempt to increase the adoption of NFTs and DeFi. It is also the first project to provide mass access to crypto NFTs worldwide to new audiences.
This launch will allow consumers to buy crypto with a credit card and send gifts directly to friends and family, providing a one-stop online-hub for gift-givers. It is a simple and safe way for anyone to get involved in cryptocurrencies.
While currently launched online, providing a digital gift card, Fidira is set to offer better ways for anyone to become a crypto holder by purchasing gift cards that will be distributed throughout retail stores around the world via their global network of retail distributors.
The platform is synonymous with cryptocurrency gift cards and will now be ubiquitous in some of the largest retailers. They are perfect in the journey to make crypto and NFTs more accessible. They are easy to use and allow traders to participate in the crypto and NFT market the moment their card goes live.
Fidira’s gift card will also be physical NFTs representing existing projects' digital NFTs. Purchase of a gift card automatically qualifies owners the chance to win more highly valued NFTs. By partnering with the major NFT projects worldwide, Fidira will help these projects gain access to a new global audience.
The company’s entrance into the gift card industry marks the beginning of an effort to expand the available funding options for crypto lovers. In addition, the ability to share the crypto and NFT experience through gifting perfectly aligns with Fidira’s mission - promoting ease of access to NFTs and cryptocurrencies.
About Fidira
Fidira is a company focused on increasing participation in the blockchain space by promoting ease of access to NFTs and cryptocurrencies. The company is run by visionary individuals with diverse skillsets, all focused on achieving this collective goal.
Contact Fidira
Website: https://home.fidira.io/
Rylan
Latitude Services
email us here