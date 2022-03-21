Alan Werner of VA:W to be Featured on Close Up Radio

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We live in an engineered world. If someone has an idea, it is up to an engineer to make it a reality. From a building to an airplane, to the shirt on your back, engineers take those desires and figure out how.

Civil engineers design roads and structures. Aeronautical engineers design airplanes. Electrical engineers work with electrical power. Chemical engineers work with chemicals.

And mechanical engineers do everything that is left over.

VA:W stands for "Value Added by Werner."

The “Werner” in question is Alan Werner, and the value added is his expertise in engineering, specifically mechanical engineering.

As a mechanical engineering consulting firm, VA:W has performed mechanical design projects relating to equipment installation, process design or support structures. Werner’s experience and skills range from process industry design to product development, and his expertise spans district energy, plant boilers, pulp and paper, gypsum wallboard, cement production, food processing and brewing.

“Mechanical engineering is the highest level of problem solving for practical matters: the problems that exist in the world,” says Werner.

Today, Werner’s clients are typically lawyers and insurance companies. While Werner retired from design eight years ago, he retained his professional engineering license for the credibility it brings him in his current role as an expert witness.

“My job is to take a situation and put it into layman's language and translate the information to the lawyers in a way that they can understand,” says Werner.

“It goes back to the fact that I have skills and experience that I can still apply, and I can bring satisfaction as a result of what I'm doing,” says Werner. “I'm most proud of the results I can deliver for my clients. It's the same satisfaction I got as an engineer. I’m creating something for solving problems.”

For more information, visit www.va-w.pro