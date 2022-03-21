Moore Announces Fulton Senate Endorsements for Georgia Senate District 6
EINPresswire.com/ -- Angelic Moore has been in public service for thirty plus years in the Republican arena. She has been fortunate to have distinguished mentors such as, Newt Gingrich and Johnny Isakson. This opportunity and leadership shaped Moore in her own ability to serve others with compassion and dignity, allowing regular citizens’ voices to make a difference in the creation and implementation of the law. Angelic cares most about her constituents and basis her platform on what they really need and through this person-to-person focus can deliver genuine and honest representation of the everyday person. Unlike most, Angelic is a genuine candidate whose passion for helping others can reflect in a Senate seat, representing what the residents of District 6 want. Every bill affects a multitude of rights and needs of the people, and Angelic Moore understands this better than anyone. The goal is not to push things through, but to be transparent and help the constituents understand how things will affect them.
Some of the most revered leaders in the Republican Party in Georgia have endorsed Moore for these very reasons.
• State Senator, Brandon Beach says, “If the voters in Buckhead want a vote on a Buckhead City, Angelic Moore is the only candidate running in Senate District 6 who has the knowledge, experience and relationships in the General Assembly to get it done.”
• State Senator John Albers, in his own words: "It is my honor to support Angelic Moore for Senate District 6. Her experience and proven results will greatly benefit her constituents and our state"
As the most qualified and experienced candidate for State Senate District 6, Angelic Moore believes that the citizens of our collective community have the fundamental Right to vote to protect the privilege to be presented “ballot measures” (laws, issues, or questions on a ballot for the voter to decide) at elections.
District 6 includes approximately 48% of Cobb County and 52% of Fulton County voters. This is inclusive of East Cobb, Smyrna, Vinings, and majority portions of the city of Sandy Springs and Buckhead, south the North Avenue in Midtown. Moore has resided in the heart of the proposed “Buckhead City” for nearly 25 years and was raised primarily in Cobb County.
In her words, Angelic Moore says, “I believe that the fundamental reason for being a public servant is to remember that politics is not about a capitol building, but the rights and needs of our individuals and assuring that their needs are being addressed and heard. It is a duty of any representative to genuinely hear the voices they are representing. As our next State Senator, it is my job to create and pass legislation that will benefit the citizens all of District 6, as well as the entire state. My job will be to deliver the citizens words and then represent to the lawmakers what our people need and want. I have the prerequisite knowledge and relations to perform that job properly and proficiently. After working with our legislative process for decades, I will ensure our tax dollars are returned to our district, and all voices are heard. I will represent with candor, transparency and an “open-door policy”. I want to hear from you.”
For more information: www.AngelicMoore.com
MEDIA CONTACT:
Name: Angelic Moore
Mobile: (404) 932-5482
Email: Angelic@AngelicMoore.com
Moore for Georgia, INC
+1 404-932-5482
