UW Insure Launches A New Product For Dental Clinics
Leading insurance services provider, UW Insure, announces the launch of a new product to meet the needs of dental practitioners and practices.EDMONTON, CANADA, March 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading insurance services provider, UW Insure, announces the launch of a new product to meet the needs of dental practitioners and practices.
The UW Insure team reiterates their commitment to delivering the best experience to businesses across industries. The insurance company recently announced the launch of a dental clinic-specific protection product to serve businesses in the industry. The product's design meets the needs of different dental professionals, including dental clinics, dentists, tooth whitening hygienists, and a host of others.
"We are excited about this product. It is carefully crafted to provide excellent coverage and protection for any dental clinic, covering dentists, hygienists and their admin staff," said Calvin Lim, CEO of UW Insure. "The value of the package we put together is definitely worth the offer, and we seek to continue improving our offerings."
The dental industry has witnessed tremendous growth, with the market evolving into a multi-billion-dollar industry. A report published by Fortune Business Insights put the size of the global dental market at $28.12 billion in 2020. Experts also project the value of this market to hit $45.68 billion by 2028. Dental businesses and professionals face a major challenge getting the desired insurance coverage; available policies are either exorbitantly priced or not comprehensive enough. However, UW Insure seeks to change this narrative with their new insurance product.
The dental clinic-specific protection covers Medical Malpractice Insurance, Commercial General Liability including Tenants Legal Liability, Property Insurance including Business Interruption and Crime, Equipment Breakdown, Abuse coverage, Punitive, Aggravated and Exemplary Damages Coverage, and Penal Defence Reimbursement. The product also covers Disciplinary Committee Expense, Wrongful Dismissal Coverage, Loss of Documents, Privacy Failure Expense Coverage, and First dollar defence for Medical Malpractice.
For further information about the new insurance product for dental clinics and other groundbreaking solutions from UW Insure, visit - https://uwinsure.com. UW Insure can also be found across social media, including Facebook and LinkedIn.
About UW Insure
UW Insure is an insurance service provider delivering solutions for different categories of clients. Staying true to their slogan, "Service Through Innovation," the company strives to bring convenience to customers by utilizing innovative solutions to streamline and create an enjoyable user experience. UW Insure offers a broad range of property and casualty insurance services through its highly experienced professional broker team.
