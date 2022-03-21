Countering PUSHOUT Short Film Animations Kicks-Off AFT’s Share My Lesson Conference with Skills to Support Black Girls

Students who fight learn work together Teacher student conflict in the classroom. Dr. Monique Morris, CEO, Grantmakers for Girls of Color

Confronts the criminalization and miseducation of Black girls in the United States

Teachers receive one (1) hour of professional development credit for participating in the webinar” — Dr. Monique Morris

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Countering PUSHOUT -Skills to Support Black Girls short film animations will kick-off the American Federation of Teachers ’ (AFT) Share My Lesson—a free online platform used by nearly 2 million education professionals nationwide— as part of AFT’s 10th annual virtual conference on March 21-24, 2022. Countering PUSHOUT animations are based on Dr. Monique W. Morris’ groundbreaking book and film, PUSHOUT: The Criminalization of Black Girls in Schools and confronts the continuing criminalization and miseducation of Black girls in the United States, who are the fastest-growing population in the juvenile justice system with alarming dropout rates due to this systemic mistreatment.Drawing from the documentary film PUSHOUT: The Criminalization of Black Girls, this webinar features interactive animated video scenarios along with guidance from Dr. Monique W. Morris, Dr. Venus Evans-Winters, and Stephanie L. Patton, experts in the fields of social justice, gender equality, and educational equity. These experts give context to the crisis and provide educators with a roadmap for how they can provide a positive, rather than punitive, response to behaviors that are often misunderstood and misrepresented.The self-paced learning videos include discussion guidebooks designed for teachers of all subjects in grades 6 through 12. Teachers receive one (1) hour of professional development credit for participating in the webinar which is intended to help educators increase self-awareness, gain insights into engaging directly and appropriately with their students, master skills for enacting positive change, and provide Black girls with the best possible experiences, so that their classrooms are not only places of learning, but also places of healing and recovery.Denise Pines and Jacoba Atlas, founders of Women in the Room Productions, produced the animations created by Monique Wray and Ed Bell. Major funding was provided by the NoVo Foundation and additional support by Grantmakers for Girls of Color.Who: Dr. Monique W. Morris, President & CEO, Grantmakers for Girls of Color, Executive Producer and Writer; Dr. Venus Evans-Winters, Author,Scholar, and Clinical Therapist; and Stephanie L. Patton, Principal Leadership Coach, Former PrincipalWhat: Virtual Conference, “Countering PUSHOUT: Skills to Support Black Girls,” at Share My Lesson’s 10th Annual Virtual ConferenceWhere: Virtual Live Discussion, register at https://sharemylesson.com/webinars/countering-pushout When: Tuesday, March 22, at 7 p.m. ETAbout Women in the Room ProductionsA film, television and digital production company that bring stories life storylines driven by women and persons of color.About American Federation of TeachersThe AFT represents 1.7 million pre-K through 12th-grade teachers; paraprofessionals and other school-related personnel; higher education faculty and professional staff; federal, state and local government employees; nurses and healthcare workers; and early childhood educators.###

