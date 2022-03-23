Safemars Inu Launches on the Binance Smart Chain
EINPresswire.com/ -- Amongst the hundreds of cryptocurrency tokens launched daily, is an ambitious project called Safemars Inu. While posing as a meme coin much like the popular Dogecoin and Shiba Inu, Safemars Inu prides itself as a utility-first token with an extraordinary ecosystem that ensures its longevity. Safemars Inu serves as the native currency in the Safemars Inu gaming project called Metamars.
According to Safemars Inu’s founder, “Metamars is an exciting 3D gaming experience where players can earn SMI by completing in-game tasks and challenges.”
How can SMI set standards for Web3?
The SMI token was created using the BEP-20 token standard. It has one quadrillion tokens in fixed supply. The project runs a burn campaign that ensures that the number of SMI tokens in circulation constantly reduces while increasing its value.
Token and NFT holders can continuously earn as long as they remain active in the Safemars Inu Ecosystem.
Safemars Inu’s vision has always been to create an ecosystem that prioritizes rewarding its community, and this is clear in the different projects found within its ecosystem. Amongst them are;
Deflationary Reward System
For every active user’s transaction, a 5% SMI reward goes to every holder’s decentralized wallet, fostering a healthy distributed network and community usage. The more the SMI token is used, the more rewards holders receive.
Exciting 3D Intergalactic Game
Players of Metamars get a reward for completing challenges and tasks. They can earn SMI through staking the Metamars NFTs and completing challenges in the Metamars 3D game.
Safemars Inu Swap
A swap is currently under development to make exchanging the SMI token for fiat and other currencies a stress-free experience. All earnings made from transaction fees will go to the development and marketing funds.
NFT Marketplace
A marketplace for the Metamars NFTs is currently under development to enable NFT holders to sell and rent out their NFTs to other players/holders.
Merchandise Shop
Safemars Inu is also building an online shop that sells custom-made streetwear to its community. Wears will feature NFT and In-game characters.
Learn more about SMI on the website.
Lea Finberg
