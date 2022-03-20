Learn to Hunt Wild Turkeys with VT Fish & Wildlife

If you would like to learn how to effectively hunt wild turkey gobblers in the upcoming spring hunting season, consider attending the turkey hunting seminars being offered by the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department and volunteer instructors on March 26 and April 2.

Learning to Hunt Spring Turkeys, designed specifically for new hunters, will be held on Saturday, March 26, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the North Country Sportsmen’s Club in Williston. This seminar will cover turkey biology, effective turkey calls, how to pattern your shotgun, how to butcher your turkey, and lots more. Lunch is provided, and all participants will go home with a new turkey call.

Learning to Call Spring Turkeys will be held Saturday, April 2, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Mendon Fish and Game Club in Pittsford. Participants will learn and practice turkey calling with plenty of opportunity to ask questions about turkey hunting. A panel of National Wild Turkey Federation volunteers and expert turkey hunters will provide instruction. Participants are urged to bring their own turkey calls.

For more information about the seminars, contact Nicole Meier at Nicole.Meier@vermont.gov or call 802-828-1193.

Registration for all upcoming seminars is available on Vermont Fish and Wildlife’s website at this link: https://register-ed.com/programs/vermont/133-vermont-fish-and-wildlife-s....

The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, age, disability, experience level, sex, or gender identity. Reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities are available on request at no cost to the student. Please include a description of the accommodation you will need. Individuals making such requests must include their contact information. Requests should be made as early as possible. For example, an interpreter must be requested at least two weeks in advance. Please contact: Nicole.Meier@vermont.gov, 802-318-1347 (voice), 1-800-253-0191 (TTY).

