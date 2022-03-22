Credicorp Capital Chooses Tier1 Financial Solutions to Harmonize Intelligence Sharing Across Business Desks

Credicorp Capital chooses Tier1 Financial Solutions to accelerate its workflows and harmonize customer data and intelligence sharing across business desks

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Credicorp Capital, a leading trading investment advisory firm in Latin America, has chosen Tier1 Financial Solutions (“Tier1”), a leading provider of capital markets and investment banking client relationship management (“CRM”) solutions, and AML compliance and fraud prevention solutions, to accelerate its workflows and harmonize customer data and intelligence sharing across its sales, trading, and research desks.

With Tier1’s robust, modular, and flexible CRM solutions embedded into its workflows, Credicorp Capital can more efficiently manage client relationships by having tighter coordination across business departments with defined task management, making it easier to drive new revenue-generating opportunities. In addition, Tier1’s new workflow tools for reporting interactions save Credicorp Capital hours of manual work each week by delivering interactions in an aggregator-by-aggregator, pre-defined format.

“Being able to record client interactions is vital for consumption reporting, so we needed to have in place an easy-to-use solution that can store this information, while removing unnecessary operational burdens in our employees’ workflows,” said Faustino Cortina, Head of International Equities Sales at Credicorp Capital. “Tier1’s solutions will be invaluable for enabling us to automate heavily manual processes, and help increase productivity across our sales, trading and research departments.”

“Collaboration across desks at financial firms is a must for ensuring access to the right insights when you need them, so you can make decisions that drive revenue generation with confidence,” said Jiro Okochi, CEO at Tier1. “We’re pleased to have been chosen by Credicorp Capital to deliver the mission-critical tools that will help them efficiently monitor activities and interactions using data-driven intelligence.”

About Tier1 Financial Solutions

Tier1 Financial Solutions is a leading provider of client relationship management (CRM), KYC & AML compliance, and fraud prevention solutions. Tier1’s portfolio of digital transformation solutions empowers its clients to optimize customer engagement, increase operational efficiency and reduce regulatory compliance risk. Trusted by over 300 companies and nearly 20,000 users worldwide, Tier1 delivers workflow-optimized experiences, prompted insights and a centralized view of client interactions that drive revenue-generating engagements. Serving the unique needs of Capital Markets, Investment Banking, Investment Management and corporate professionals, Tier1 advances client relationships and workflows with data-driven insights across desktop and mobile devices, empowering compliance, collaboration, transparency and communication. For more information, contact us today.

About Credicorp Capital

Credicorp Capital is a holding dedicated to providing financial services with a presence in Colombia, Chile, Peru, the United States and Panama. It is backed by Credicorp Group (NYSE: BAP), Peru’s leading financial group. It offers Wealth Management, Asset Management, Corporate Finance, Capital Markets and Trust Business services (in Colombia and Peru). Manages and advises assets for more than US$ 37,810 millions.