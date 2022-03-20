Malvern Gallery Offers New Business Workshop for Artists
“How to Write Your Artist Statement” is a 90-minute workshop ideal for emerging artists
Artists struggling to write an artist statement—or who need a statement “checkup”—should attend “How to Write Your Artist Statement,” a 90-minute workshop for emerging artists.”MALVERN, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How does an artist explain her artwork when she’s not there to explain it?
— Andrea Strang
That’s where an artist statement comes in.
An artist statement explains the work to buyers, collectors, gallerists, fair organizers, and jurists when the artist isn’t present.
It’s also the key to building the confidence needed to present the work in person.
Artists struggling to write an artist statement—or who need a statement “checkup”—should attend “How to Write Your Artist Statement,” a 90-minute workshop for emerging artists.
The workshop takes place Monday, May 16, 10–11:30 am, at Gallery 222, 222 East King Street, Malvern, Pennsylvania.
The workshop fee is $25. Seating is strictly limited. To register, go to www.gallery222malvern.com/artist-statement-registration/registration-for-artist-statement-workshop.
“How to Write Your Artist Statement” will provide proven tips for creating a professional artist statement. The workshop will examine the three core elements of an artist statement; foolproof ways to overcome writer’s block; and artist statement do’s and don’ts. A handout will be provided. A free editorial review will also be provided in the weeks after the event.
The workshop will be led by two Philadelphia-area professionals.
Andrea Strang is an avid collector and the founder and owner of Gallery 222. She understands the importance of an effective artist statement—and why so many artist statements fail. Gallery 222 has won Main Line Today’s “Best of the Main Line” award three years in a row.
Robert Francis James is a practicing artist and freelance writer. He has spent more than 40 years in the fields of public relations, journalism, editing and publishing. Bob is listed on the Delaware Artist Roster and is a member of Oil Painters of America, the Delaware Valley Art League, and the Newark Arts Alliance. His syndicated blog Goodly is read by more than 2 million people.
Questions may be directed to Andrea Strang at 610.608.6636 or andreastrang@gallery222malvern.com.
About Gallery 222
Gallery 222, in Malvern, Pennsylvania, has won Main Line Today’s “Best of the Main Line” award three years in a row. The gallery presents works by established and emerging artists in a warm and welcoming environment. More information is available at www.gallery222malvern.com.
Robert Francis James
Robert Francis James
+ +1 2026415131
robert@robertfrancisjames.com