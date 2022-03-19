Bulk Bully Tops the lists of Sponsors Supporting Black Market Green’s Black Tie Fundraiser and Birthday Celebration
The Turnkey Cannabis Operator Signs on as Title Sponsor
The filmmakers are tackling a complex issue in our fight for inclusion in the ‘new’ billion-dollar cannabis industry that is in essence being stolen from Black and Brown people.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bulk Bully joins Black Market Green as the presenting sponsor of Black Market Green Fundraiser & Birthday Celebration, taking place Wednesday, March 23, at The Cecil Steakhouse in Harlem.
— Ed ‘NJ Weedman’ Forchion
Black Market Green: The Whitewashing Of The Marijuana Industry (BMG), is a feature-length documentary written and directed by Ukachi Arinzeh. The film examines the fight for marijuana legislation in New York that benefits the communities targeted by the war on drugs.
BMG wraps production this month, and the filmmakers are hosting a black-tie reception on March 23rd at Cecil’s Steakhouse in Harlem, to raise post-production funds to complete the movie.
Bulk Bully is a consulting services that assists businesses and brands interested in entering the New York cannabis market. With end-to-end services and support, from identifying locations to training staff, Bulk Bully helps operators to start cannabis businesses with their turnkey solutions.
Joining Bulk Bully as sponsors are NJ Weedman's Joint, Chef for Higher, Le Kool Champagne, Rokmil and Jocelyn’s Smokers Club.
Damani Higgins of Le Kool Champagne said, “I think this is an extremely important film [to support]. The story is rarely told in a way that illuminates the disparity of the youth and the disenfranchised. Those that have suffered through systemic racism and the war on drugs - that have torn families apart and ruined futures. Those who suffered unjustly should have equity in this new market.”
Ed “NJWeedman” Forchion, has a long standing and zealous history of fighting and documenting the inequities in the cannabis industries for over three decades now. Forchion, who is featured in the documentary, has seen his fair share of the unequal application of drug laws in his battles with politicians, the police, the courts, the DEA and even the FBI.
Asked about his involvement with the film, Forchion said, “as one of the pioneers of the Black/Legacy Market, I am tremendously honored to be included in Black Market Green documentary. The filmmakers are tackling a complex issue in our fight for inclusion in the ‘new’ billion-dollar cannabis industry that is in essence being stolen from Black and Brown people. I applaud and support them.”
The Black Tie Gala is a ticketed event, with ticket prices ranging from $50 for the after-party-only ticket to the $250 VIP tix. Tickets can be purchased from BlackMarketGreen.com and on EventBrite under "Black Market Green: Post-Production Fundraiser". Ticketed guests will be treated to a cocktail hour, three-course dinner, signature drinks, live entertainment, and CannaSwag™ bags filled with marijuana themed goodies.
Black Market Green LLC is a production company established in 2021 to produce Black Market Green: The Whitewashing of the Marijuana Industry. The film’s director, Ukachi Arinzeh, has written and directed two previous films, both shorts, which addressed critical social issues. He addressed the issue of youth homelessness with “Searching for the Promised Land” (originally entitled “Survival Sex”), his first documentary in 2017. His second movie “The Inconvenience Of Being Black”, explored “driving while Black,” in 2020. Black Market Green is Arinzeh and Chukumba's third project together.
