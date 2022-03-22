Fleetwood RV® Shares Bounder® 35GL

The main room of the Bounder 35GL is perfect for lounging, dining, and entertaining. It has a custom-made, ultra-comfortable couch with an LED TV across from it that’s mounted at an appropriate height to deliver the best viewing experience possible. Flowing from the living area in the Bounder 35GL is a stunning, open-concept kitchen that boasts a French-door, stainless-steel Whirlpool® refrigerator, three-burner cooktop, and lots of sought-after counter space. The Bounder 35GL features the exclusive multi-purpose Adap-table® Dinette that serves as a convenient workstation or breakfast bar for two. By swinging the table out vertically, it easily hosts a dinner party for four.

DECATUR, IN, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fleetwood RV® has introduced its 2022 Bounder 35GL. The Bounder 35GL is a Class A Gas luxury motorhome with an innovative, industry-leading floorplan that delivers ultimate comfort and convenience for travel-loving couples and families. Fleetwood RV is a brand within REV Recreation Group, Inc., which is a subsidiary of REV Group, Inc.

With its mid-coach entry, the 35GL is spacious, inviting, and features four distinct areas, making it feel like a traditional home.

The main room at the front of the coach is perfect for lounging, dining, and entertaining. It has a custom-made, ultra-comfortable couch with an LED TV across from it that’s mounted at an appropriate height to deliver the best viewing experience possible. Opposite the sofa is the exclusive multi-purpose Adap-table® Dinette that serves as a convenient workstation or breakfast bar for two. By swinging the table out vertically, it easily hosts a dinner party for four.

Flowing from the living area is a stunning, open-concept kitchen that boasts a French-door, stainless-steel Whirlpool® refrigerator, three-burner cooktop, and lots of sought-after counter space. Across from the cooktop, the stainless-steel apron sink is set on an angle and surrounded by beautiful solid surface countertops and an exquisite glass tile backsplash. A bank of hand-made, solid wood cabinetry above and below the large sink provides significant storage while undercabinet lighting delivers a soft ambient glow.

Another desirable amenity that the 35GL delivers is a split lavatory. With easy living in mind, the bathroom area has privacy doors that close it off from the kitchen and bedroom. In addition, each space has its own sink and medicine cabinet, so travelers have extra space and toiletry storage.

The large master bedroom has an airy feel thanks to the picture window and two side windows that bathe the room in natural light. For nighttime relaxation, an LED TV is conveniently positioned across from the King Encore series articulating bed. In addition, the room has plenty of storage with two wardrobes, a six-drawer dresser, and overhead CPAP console.

The exterior of the coach delivers additional amenities that make RV life comfortable and enjoyable. Thanks to its mid-ship design, the 35GL has a 14’ awning that covers the entry and creates an expansive outdoor living room. Owners can easily entertain family and friends while enjoying the beauty of nature.

The exterior also features a series of pass-through luggage bay doors for convenient access and a significant amount of storage that’s not typically found on a Class A model.

The 35GL includes a choice of four exterior paint designs (Blue Merle, Cinnaberry, Freedom, and Frosted Merlot), three stylish décor packages (Intrigue, Sycamore, and Quicksilver), and four hardwood options (English Chestnut, Heritage, Winter Fog, and Greystone).

“We’re extremely proud of this new design because it brings together form, function, and creativity in a luxury package that owners are sure to appreciate,” said Doug Miller, product manager for REV Recreation Group’s Class A products. “With Fleetwood RV, we focus on every detail, no matter how small, to deliver a truly amazing experience for our owners.”

The Bounder is one of Fleetwood’s most popular models and has the distinction of being one of the best-selling motorhomes ever. The new Bounder 35GL has a starting MSRP of $238,971.

For more information on the new Gas Bounder 35GL and other models, visit Fleetwood RV.

About REV Recreation Group, Inc.

REV Recreation Group, Inc. is a REV Group® subsidiary and a leading manufacturer of Class A Gas and Diesel recreational vehicle brands. This company has one of the best and longest standing distribution networks in the industry and boasts some of the industry’s most recognized and iconic brand names such as American Coach®, Fleetwood RV®, and Holiday Rambler®. Headquartered in Decatur, IN, which is also its principal manufacturing location, it operates two state-of-the-art service and repair centers and a genuine parts online warehouse.

About REV Group, Inc.

REV Group® companies are leading designers and manufacturers of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services, which serve a diversified customer base, primarily in the United States, through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. They provide customized vehicle solutions for applications, including essential needs for public services (ambulances, fire apparatus, school buses, and transit buses), commercial infrastructure (terminal trucks and industrial sweepers), and consumer leisure (recreational vehicles). REV Group's diverse portfolio is made up of well-established principal vehicle brands, including many of the most recognizable names within their industry. Several of REV Group's brands pioneered their specialty vehicle product categories and date back more than 50 years. REV Group trades on the NYSE under the symbol REVG. Investors-REVG

Official factory walkthrough of the new Bounder 35Gl from Fleetwood RV.