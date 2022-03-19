Hoyer Statement on the Passing of Rep. Don Young

WASHINGTON, DC - House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement today on the passing of Representative Don Young, the Dean of the House, who represented Alaska's at-large district for 49 years:

“I was deeply saddened to learn of Don Young’s unexpected passing. While there will surely be much said in the days ahead about his service to the people of Alaska, to our nation, and to the institution of the House, I want to share my admiration for the way he always put his constituents first and fought with true grit to secure the policies he believed would benefit them the most. He felt a deep reverence for the People’s House and worked tirelessly with colleagues on both sides of the aisle to deliver for the Last Frontier.

“He was tenacious, but he was gracious too. Known for his pugnacity, he had a gentler side that he revealed often to those who knew him well, demonstrating a deep love and concern for his friends, his colleagues, his fellow Alaskans, and his fellow Americans.

“My thoughts and condolences are with his wife Anne, with his daughters, and the entire Young family. Their love and support sustained him, as did his beloved Lula, his wife of forty-six years, who passed away in 2009 and who was, in so many ways, his partner in serving Alaskans.

“Don and I had many differences on policy and legislation over the years; nevertheless, I will miss him greatly. Surely, he will be missed by all of us who served with him. I look forward to joining with my colleagues from both sides of the aisle to pay tribute to his life of service in the days and weeks ahead.”