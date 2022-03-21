Submit Release
Carefully Designed Tools to Help Kids Deal with Modern Social Issues

Mini-plays to help teachers and parents protect children from harm.

Protecting Children from Harm

Children are struggling to cope with the pressures of life. Too many have been traumatised or even met a violent death. ZZC mini-plays are a boon to educators.

Kids need help! We as adults have a responsibility to help them. Zak-Zak Corolla’s mini plays give us the tools and means to step up to the task. Do you have the desire?”
— Zak-Zak Corolla
NEW YORK , NEW YORK, USA, March 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zak-Zak Corolla’s mini plays have been designed to help parents and educators guide children through the minefield of social dangers.

Knife crime, gang culture, racism, bullying, body image and abuse are just some of the many dangers and challenges children face in today’s society. Daily reports of knifings, shootings, bullying and suicide bear testimony to this fact. Worryingly, adults may not even be aware that kids are struggling with secret fears and battles, despite having regular interaction with them. By using the Questions for Discussion that follow each play, the kids are encouraged to express themselves without feeling embarrassed. It is well known that drama can open up hearts and guide thinking. The bottom line is that the plays are a shift in life-saving education; a boon, especially to parents and teachers.

Schools, drama groups and parents are now being encouraged to get involved in the roll-out of the plays. Politicians, police and help-groups are being asked to play a part too. Sports personalities have been contacted to shine a light on the project. In fact, anyone who has an interest in helping children and young adults grow up safely and securely can move this project forward.

Zak-Zak Corolla’s mini-plays will hopefully make a significant difference to how young people are educated and protected.

