Fairfield Glade Man Charged with Murder in Triple Shooting

FAIRFIELD GLADE – A joint investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the Fairfield Glade Police Department, and the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office has resulted in the arrest of a Fairfield Glade man, charged with killing a neighbor and injuring two others.

At the request of 13th District Attorney General Bryant Dunaway, on March 18th, TBI special agents responded to a residence in the 20 block of Grouse Court in Fairfield Glade, where three individuals had been shot.  Jacob Lewis (DOB: 1/1/98) was pronounced deceased at the scene.  Two other wounded individuals were transported to an area hospital for treatment.  During the course of the investigation, agents and investigators developed information that identified a neighbor, Tony Davenport, as the individual responsible.

Davenport (DOB: 2/26/65) has been booked into the Cumberland County Jail on one count of First Degree Murder and two counts of Attempted First Degree Murder.  He is currently being held without bond.

