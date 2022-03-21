India’s Macroplast Transformers to Showcase Advanced Energy Solutions at Power & Energy Africa 2022

Ever since its inception, Macroplast has been maintaining a steady growth in the domestic as well as international market.

DAR-ES-SALAAM, DAR-ES-SALAAM, TANZANIA, March 21, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Macroplast Transformers, one of India’s leading companies engaged in the designing, manufacturing and testing of excellent quality Transformers since 1983, is all set to exhibit its wide portfolio of power solutions at the upcoming Power & Energy Africa expo.Ever since its inception, Macroplast has been maintaining a steady growth in the domestic as well as international market, and has today, established itself as one of the most trusted brands across Africa; South, East and West Asia; and several countries in other parts of the world. Macroplast prides itself on being the ‘one-stop destination’ for different types of transformers, associated products, and accessories.Sunil Kumar Misra, Managing Director, Macroplast Transformers, said, “Within a very short period, Macroplast has succeeded in penetrating the markets of more than a dozen countries of East and South Africa. We have now decided to gain a foothold in other parts of Africa through aggressive marketing efforts. Participation in ‘Power and Energy Africa 2022’ is one such marketing venture that would be followed by many more. We are looking forward to showcasing our wide range of products and interact with our existing and prospective customers at the event.”Besides showcasing its wide bouquet of offerings in the Transformers segment, the company will also be displaying energy meters and transformer components as part of its range of products for trading. A well-known name in the power and energy sector, Macroplast’s success could be attributed to the emphasis it lays on excellent quality, affordable pricing, impeccable after-sales service and admirable conduct of business. Its policies have made it very popular with domestic as well as international customers. The company boasts a very high rate of customer retention and an ever-growing list of satisfied customers.Website: www.macroplasttransformers.com Visit us at:Stall no: B-194Diamond Jubilee Expo CentreDar-es-Salaam, TanzaniaFor enquiries and other details, contact:Ashutosh +255 625553665 (Tanzania)Sachin Mishra +91 9958904598 (India)Email id: admin@macroplasttransformers.com

