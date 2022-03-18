Jim Pattison Recognized for Distinguished Service

CANADA, March 18 - Released on March 18, 2022

The Government of Saskatchewan has recognized Jim Pattison with the Saskatchewan Distinguished Service Award for his commitment to Saskatchewan's economy and his dedication to philanthropy.

Mr. Pattison was privately presented with the award in February 2022.

"Jim Pattison is the pride of Luseland, Saskatchewan," Premier Scott Moe said. "His success is attributed to his hard work, dedication and consideration for the greater good. Saskatchewan is proud to present Mr. Pattison with the award, as his contributions to the province have benefited so many."

Mr. Pattison started his career as a car salesman and is now the CEO, chair and sole owner of the Jim Pattison Group, Canada's largest privately held company. He is also the owner of Ripley's Believe It or Not!, Guinness World Records, Save-On-Foods, Quality Foods, Real Estate Development and many radio and television stations across the western provinces.

He is also a dedicated philanthropist. Mr. Pattison donated $50 million toward the construction of the children's hospital in Saskatoon, which is now named in his honour. Because of his generosity, many families in Saskatchewan are able to seek medical help and treatment closer to home.

"Mr. Pattison has not only enriched Saskatchewan's economy, he has also improved the lives of the citizens in our province," Moe said. "I want to personally thank Mr. Pattison for his work and continued contributions."

Mr. Pattison has always found ways to give back to the province. In July 2017, he arranged for Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe's crystal and rhinestone encrusted dress, made famous when she wore it to sing "Happy Birthday" to then United States President John F. Kennedy, to be displayed in his hometown of Luseland, drawing observers from far and wide. The dress made further stops at his Save-On-Food locations in Saskatoon and Regina, as well as other store locations in western Canada.

The Saskatchewan Distinguished Service Award recognizes non-residents of the province who have made outstanding contributions to Saskatchewan and the development of the province's economy, culture and society.

Nominations for the Saskatchewan Distinguished Service Award may be proposed by any ministry, agency or Crown corporation of the Government of Saskatchewan, or authority in which the government is a direct partner.

Including Mr. Pattison, 25 non-residents have received the award since its inception in 1997.

For more information on the Saskatchewan Distinguished Service Award and the Saskatchewan Honours and Awards Program, please visit www.saskatchewan.ca/honoursawards.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Diane Robinson Intergovernmental Affairs Regina Phone: 306-787-1077 Email: Diane.Robinson2@gov.sk.ca