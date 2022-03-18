Arrests Made in Robbery and Carjacking Offenses that occurred in the Second and Third Districts
Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Carjacking Task Force announce arrests have been made in Robbery and Carjacking offenses that occurred in the Second and Third Districts.
- Robbery (Force and Violence): On Monday, December 13, 2021, at approximately 5:22 pm, the suspects approached the victim in the 1800 block of Swann Street, Northwest. The suspects assaulted the victim and took property then fled the scene. The victim was treated for non-life threatening injuries. CCN: 21-181-897
- Unarmed Carjacking/ Theft One: On Monday, December 13, 2021, at approximately 9:38 pm, the suspects approached the victim, who was in their vehicle, in the 1900 block of Biltmore Street, Northwest. The suspects demanded the victim exit the vehicle. The victim complied. The suspects attempted to take the vehicle, but were unsuccessful. The suspects took property from the vehicle then fled the scene on foot. CCN: 21-182-013
- Theft One (Stolen Auto): On Friday, February 11, 2022, at approximately 12:25 pm, the victim’s vehicle was taken by the suspects in the 1600 block of Belmont Street, Northwest. The victim’s vehicle has been recovered. CCN: 22-020-033
- Robbery (Force and Violence): On Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at approximately 1:25 pm, the suspects approached the victim in the 2400 block of Ontario Road, Northwest. The suspects assaulted the victim and took property then fled the scene. The victim was treated for non-life threatening injuries. CCN: 22-022-011
- Armed Robbery (Gun): On Friday, February 18, 2022, at approximately 9:32 pm, the suspects approached the victim in the 1900 block of Biltmore Street, Northwest. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s property. The victim complied then the suspects fled the scene. CCN: 22-023-883
- Armed Robbery (Gun): On Friday, February 18, 2022, at approximately 10:25 pm, the suspects approached the victims in the 2200 block of Wyoming Avenue, Northwest. The suspects brandished handguns and demanded the victims’ property. The victims complied then the suspects fled the scene. CCN: 22-023-903
- Armed Robbery (Gun)/Theft One (Stolen Auto): On Sunday, February 20, 2022, at approximately 3:49 pm, the suspects approached the victims in the 2300 block of 20th Street, Northwest. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and the suspects took the victim’s property. One of the suspects fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. The vehicle has been recovered. CCN: 22-024-674
On Thursday, March 17, 2022, an 18 year-old male, of Southeast, DC, who was a juvenile at the time of the offenses, was arrested and charged with the above offenses.
Additionally, On Thursday, March 17, 2022, a 15 year-old juvenile male, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Unarmed Carjacking.
These cases remain under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of these incidents should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.