Building Community One Pepper at a Time
EINPresswire.com/ -- Always Flavored announces their ribbon-cutting ceremony on March 24th at 4:30 pm at the Fredricksburg Food CO-OP to celebrate their first retail location. “We are proud to announce yet another woman-owned business in Stafford County. Always Flavored - specializing in unique sauces, seasonings, and condiments brings flavor and unity to our community, using locally sourced and natural product. We congratulate owner Rita Witte for your passion, entrepreneurship, and on the launch of your first retail space in the region.” -Chairwoman Crystal Vanuch, Stafford County Rockhill District Board of Supervisors.
The celebration will include refreshments, door prizes, and giveaways. DJ services and a photo booth will be provided by Big Day Productions. Always Flavored is a community-based business that creates gourmet hot sauces and spices, featuring 4 hot sauce flavors, a barbeque sauce, and 10 different spices and rubs to make delicious meals.
“Food equals family! One of the things that we can hold onto are our memories. Taste and smell have a direct correlation in making memories stronger, and that’s what we want, to create flavors that will inspire memories for you and your family,” said owner Rita Witte. The business started during the pandemic when the family decided to start gardening and they suddenly had grown too many peppers. That’s when the idea to start experimenting with different recipes hit and their first Mild Hot Sauce was created. “Like many Americans, we had a home garden and we didn’t know what to do with some of these items, so I decided to create a hot sauce and it was delicious!” Soon to follow came the Hot Sauce, followed by Thai Chili, “[which] was a happy accident, it was intended to be a sweet dipping sauce but the peppers, as they often do, did what they wanted and ended up as a spicy blend of sweet and heat,” Rita said. Balancing the sauce lineup to offer a flavor for everyone are Sweet Virginia Love Barbecue Sauce and their hottest offering, the Wrath of Rita, which is a crazy blend of Carolina Reapers, Ghost Peppers, and Habanero Peppers blended with mangos and pineapples.
Rita became passionate about the idea of being a community-based business after seeing how hard local businesses were hit after the COVID shutdown, so she decided to partner with local produce companies and other organizations creating deep roots within the community. “All of our sauces and seasonings are not only made with love, they are made with fresh local products. We believe in eliminating excessive preservatives and additives to ensure the taste and quality of our products,” Rita added.
Always Flavored currently sells at both Stafford and Spotsylvania farmers markets, as well as many events in the area including the upcoming Fredericksburg Brew Fest held at the Fredericksburg Fairgrounds on April 1st. “Rita and Always Flavored have been a cornerstone vendor of Cheers Festivals at the FXBG Fairgrounds since she started producing her excellent product.” -Jeremy Travis Bullock, Owner of Cheers FXBG.
Always Flavored is excited to be growing into the retail space and are eager to expand their product availability throughout the region. Their products are also available for purchase online through their website.
Follow Always Flavored on Facebook and Instagram, or visit their website Alwaysflavored.com for more information @alwaysflavored
Rita Witte
Always Flavored
+1 540-690-4423
hello@alwaysflavored.om